SCHOOLS, colleges and universities across the UK can from today apply for funding to allow students to study and work abroad as part of the post-Brexit replacement for the Erasmus exchange programme.

The £110 million Turing scheme, named after the WW2 codebreaker, will from September fund global exchanges for some 35,000 UK students and, insists the UK Government, target disadvantaged students and those from under-represented areas.

It also points out that, under the new scheme, students will be able to receive a maximum of £491 per month towards living costs, alongside money towards travel costs; around £30 more than existed under Erasmus.

The British Council is looking at areas which have traditionally not engaged with Erasmus to help promote the new scheme and improve take-up.

As part of the UK-wide launch, Michelle Donelan, the UK Government Universities Minister, will visit the universities of Edinburgh and Cardiff to promote wider participation in the student exchange programme; the Scottish and Welsh Governments want to keep using Erasmus, believing it to be a better scheme.

However, Boris Johnson has rejected their requests. Launching the replacement to Erasmus, he said: “The Turing Scheme is a truly global programme with every country in the world eligible to partner with UK universities, schools and colleges.

“It is also levelling up in action as the scheme seeks to help students of all income groups from across the country experience fantastic education opportunities in any country they choose.”

Responding to the Turing scheme launch, Carol Monaghan for the SNP said: "The Tory Government's replacement scheme is going to leave Scottish students worse off and it's just the latest example of the long-term damage of Boris Johnson's bad Brexit deal.

"The replacement scheme offers no tuition fees’ support, which can jump up astronomically.”

The party’s shadow education spokeswoman claimed the Conservative administration had form in burdening students and young people with eye-watering debt and warned its Turing Scheme would “simply add to that for Scottish students”.

Declaring how young people needed their “horizons broadened, not narrowed by this Tory Government,” the Glasgow North West MP added: "Rather than ripping away rights from our young people, Boris Johnson should engage with the EU and seek to re-join the Erasmus scheme."

But Iain Stewart, the Scotland Office Minister, argued the Turing scheme would create a “fantastic opportunity for young people in Scotland, including those from lower-income backgrounds”.

“Our investment," he explained, "will give thousands of students the life-changing chance to study or take up work placements not just in the EU but all over the world.

“Embracing the Turing Scheme will ultimately enhance a student’s skills, broaden their international outlook, improve their employment prospects and benefit communities and employers in Scotland,” the minister insisted.

Eligible education and training institutions across the UK will be able to apply for funding for international opportunities from this month but funding decisions are not expected until July.

Successful applications will receive funding for administering the scheme and students taking part will receive grants to help them with the costs of their international experience.

“The programme’s focus on social mobility and value for money will open up more opportunities for international education and travel to all of our students, especially for those from disadvantaged backgrounds who were less likely to benefit from the previous EU scheme,” declared Gavin Williamson, the UK Government’s Education Secretary.

“I urge all universities, schools and colleges from all corners of the UK to start their applications and partner up with countries worldwide,” he added.