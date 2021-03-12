Scotland has begun its journey out of the latest lockdown as rules on people meeting up outdoors are releaxed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that the "modest" easing of restrictions is an important indication in the progress the county is making in supressing the virus.

Under the new rules up to four adults from two different households are able to meet in any outdoor space from today - including in private gardens.

This is an increase from the previous rules allowing only two adults from two households to meet up.

Restrictions on young people have also been eased, with four people aged between 12-17 able to meet even if they are all from different households.

Outdoor non-contact group sports for adults have also restarted.

People are also allowed to go into each others homes, but only if they need to acces a back garden, or use a bathroom.

The overall requirement to stay at home remains in place, except for specific purposes.

Earlier this week Ms Sturgeon told MSPs that new cases, the number of people being admitted to hospital and deaths were all "still higher than we would want".

However, she said there was a clear "positive trend" in figures, alongside "excellent progress with the vaccination programme".

Marking the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring Covid-19 a pandemic earlier this week, Ms Sturgeon said there were grounds for optimism.

“The last 12 months have been incredibly tough – unimaginably tough for everybody,” she said.

“But as I indicated on Tuesday, we do now have real grounds for optimism, albeit cautious optimism.

“Case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths have all fallen in recent weeks and when we publish the latest estimate of the R number later today we expect it to show that it remains below one.

“And, of course, the vaccination programme has given a first dose to 40% of the entire adult population and it is set to significantly accelerate over the next few weeks.”