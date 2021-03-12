Scotland's Justice Secretary has said that the next Old Firm clash wil be postponed unless there are "absolute assurances" fans will not gather in large numbers.

Humza Yousaf has called on both Rangers and Celtic to "step up" and make it absolutely clear to fans not to flout coronavirus restrictions and congregate en masse.

Mr Yousaf said that the Scottish Government would not risk any threat to people's health potentially caused by large gatherings at a time when progress is being made supressing the virus.

The two teams are due to face each other on 21 March, and there are fears the fixture could lead to similar scenes as those on Sunday, which saw thousands of Rangers fans celebrating outside the club's Ibrox ground and in Glasgow's george Square - drawing widespread condemnation.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Yousaf said that discussions were ongoing with the clubs and the police to ensure the incidents were not repeated.

He said: "This is the entire purpose of having the conversation with the clubs, with Police Scotland [and] with Glasgow City Council. I won't pre-judge the outcome of it, but I'll be setting very cearly the government's expectation of it.

"But I'll also be very clear - we are at the most critical juncture in our fight against the virus, and we cannot and simply will not tolerate scenes that we saw last weekend.

"And therefore if I cannot get absolute assurance and the Government can't get absolute assurance that we won't see a repeat of such scenes, or even worse scenes - potentially scenes of disorder involving groups of people - then every option will be considered and that will include deferring the game."

The Justice Secretary said that the Scottish Governmemt was considering what powers it has to call off the match, and believed that current public health laws in place because of the coronavirus restrictions would allow this.

Mr Yousaf said that both clubs would have to publically make clear to their fans not to gather in public.

He said: "If the clubs step up and communicate very clearly that every single fan should be staying at home, and their respective fans players and club ambassadors come out with that message and if we do the same from Government, and the city council .... then perhaps the game can go ahead.

"But if there's intelligence to suggest that large groups of fans may gather, then we cannot risk it.

"We simply cannot and will not risk people's health at this critical juncture."

It is expected that a decision will be taken next week.