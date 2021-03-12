Across the UK, more than 23 million people have received a first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
In Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon yesterday confirmed that the vaccination programme “is set to significantly accelerate over the next few weeks.”
But how many people from each age group in Scotland have received the vaccine, and who is next?
Here is the latest:
As of yesterday morning, 1,825,800 people had received their first dose of Covid vaccine, according to the Scottish Government.
This is the equivalent of 33.4% of the total population of Scotland, and 41.2% of people aged 18 and over.
This equates to:
- 97.3% of people aged 80 or over
- 99.4% of people aged 75-79
- 99.9% of people aged 70-74
- 96.7% of people aged 65-69
- 45.1% of people aged 60-64
The number of care home residents who have received their first dose has exceeded the target, as has the figure for staff in older adult care homes.
The figure for staff in all care homes is 90%.
A total of 163,111 people who are ‘Clinically Extremely Vulnerable’ have received their first dose, which includes 91% of those on the shielding list.
Who is next?
The First Minister told MSPs yesterday: “We remain on track to offer first doses to everyone over 50, all unpaid carers and all adults with an underlying health condition by mid-April.”
The latest data on vaccinations can be found here.
