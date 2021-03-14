BY the time you read this I will be on holiday. Which means I shall be mooching around the house. The same as I have done – like you – for a year now, albeit for the next week without having to log on to a computer at an allotted time or talk to lots of humans in tiny boxes on a screen.

It has got me thinking about how this pandemic has changed what I look for in a break. Before it was all about Googling "luxury", "log cabin", "sun deck", "wood burning stove", "welcome hamper", "rainforest shower" and such like.

Now? All the unnecessary gubbins on that list of so-called creature comforts seems ridiculous. "Shed", "dog friendly", "beach nearby" would be sublime. Hopefully in the not-too-distant future.

It struck me the other day that my senses feel dulled. Existing within the same two-mile radius for months on end means smelling the same smells, seeing the same colour palette, and hearing the same sounds on a perpetual loop.

It's a bit like that A-ha video for Take On Me from the mid-1980s, where a leather jacket-clad Morten Harket manages to claw his way out of the flat, greyscale drawings of a comic strip into a technicolour, multidimensional world.

In this case, pandemic life is the comic strip and we're all moving through our own series of small squares, be it on video calls, the same four walls or inside our own heads. We've just not clawed our way out yet.

I've felt largely stoic – bar a few wobbles here and there – through much of the last 11 months. But in recent weeks I'm hitting a wall.

It reminds me of the feeling I had some years back when, while recovering from an injury, I made the daft decision to embark on a 110-mile cycling event from Glasgow to Edinburgh.

Pandemic life. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

I was barely a few miles in – a smidge past the city outskirts – when I knew in my heart, I wasn't going to reach the finish line. Yet, I ploughed on. I made it around 60 miles in the end. But I was completely spent.

Setting my sights on making it to the nearest feed station, I pushed hard on the pedals. I remember looking down at my bike computer. I was moving at less than 5mph. It is a miracle I stayed upright.

I narrowly escaped the sweeper bus coming up the rear but still had to call my mum to drive to Crawfordjohn and collect me. Hurtling up the M74 with my bike in the boot, I felt pride I had made it that far, tinged by bitter disappointment that my body had failed me.

It's a similar feeling now. Perhaps it was naive to think that things would get easier as vaccines were rolled out and light began to appear at the end of the tunnel. I'm weary and fed up and have lockdown fatigue. Nothing that a good holiday won't fix, right?

