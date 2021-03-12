THE Scottish Government has launched a consultation over plans to pardon hundreds of Scottish miners convicted during the 1984/85 strike.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the industrial dispute was one of the most bitter and divisive in living memory.

He said he hopes the pardon "will go some way to aid reconciliation".

The move follows an independent review led by John Scott QC, which recommended introducing legislation to pardon those convicted for breach of the peace or similar offences.

Millions of people protested against pit closures during the industrial dispute with Margaret Thatcher's government.

In Scotland, around 14,000 miners went on strike and approximately 1,400 were arrested, with more than 500 convicted.

Around 200 were sacked, 30 per cent of the total number of UK dismissals.

Campaigners said the convictions effectively "blacklisted" those taking part in the strike from future employment.

Mr Yousaf said: "I am determined to make swift progress on this matter, given the passage of time since 1984/85. That is why we have acted quickly to publish this consultation now.

"The consultation paper sets out potential criteria – based on the criteria suggested in the independent report – and asks for views.

"It is important that we have a rationale for the qualifying criteria which is well-thought through and informed by a range of views.

"That is why I encourage anyone with an interest in these important events to take this opportunity to have a say.

"The responses to the consultation will help shape the legislation that will implement the pardon.

"The miners’ strike was one of the most bitter and divisive industrial disputes in living memory and I hope that the independent review, this consultation and the legislation for a pardon will go some way to aid reconciliation – and to help heal wounds within Scotland’s mining communities.

"I have again written to the Home Secretary Priti Patel renewing the call for her to instruct a full UK public inquiry into the policing of the strike.”