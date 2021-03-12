THE SCOTTISH Greens have been accused of the "most pathetic type of politics" after calling for the monarchy to be scrapped as the head of state in any independent Scotland.

The party has claimed that the monarchy would “hold Scotland back” if the country voted for independence – claiming the Royal Family is an “outdated” and “discredited” system and should be replaced by a democratically-elected head of state.

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens, Patrick Harvie, has spoken out following the row engulfing the Royal Family over the last week.

In a television interview, Meghan Markle accused a member of the Royal Family of racism, which led to Prince William yesterday stressing “we’re very much not a racist family”.

Ms Markle also claimed she was denied mental health support by the Royal Family. But her account has been disputed by the Royal Family.

Ahead of the 2014 independence poll, the SNP insisted the Queen would remain “Queen of Scots” if the Yes campaign had won the referendum – with Alex Salmond stressing the union of the crowns predated the union of the parliaments.

But Mr Harvie has called for any plans for an independent Scotland to include a democratically-elected head of state, instead of the monarchy.

He said: "The revelations from the last few days, and other recent scandals, raise serious questions about the attitudes and values of the Royal Family and those around them. They also serve as a reminder that the monarchy itself is an outdated, discredited and totally undemocratic institution.

"As we look to the future that Scotland can have as a fairer, greener and independent country, it is clear that asking the people to choose a modern, democratically accountable head of state would be the best step forward.”

Mr Harvie added: “The idea that any family has the right to such status based on hereditary titles and unearned wealth would hold Scotland back, and it’s not one that the Scottish Greens will ever support.

“Their shooting and hunting estates can be put to better use serving the local communities and creating more jobs.

“The Scotland that we want to build is one that will challenge entrenched inequality and privilege, not put it right at the heart of power."

Scottish Conservative MSP, Murdo Fraser, has labelled the stance be the Greens as "illogical nonsense".

He said: "The monarchy is one of our most loved and respected institutions and that is still widely recognised across Scotland.

“Patrick Harvie is indulging in the most pathetic type of politics in a shameless bid to pander to republican voters who might be tempted to vote for his party."

Mr Fraser added: “The vast majority of Scots will recognise this patronising attempt to woo the electorate and see right through the Greens illogical nonsense. The benefits of having a constitutional monarchy as opposed to an elected politician as head of state are overwhelming.

“Patrick Harvie would be best served by actually focusing on environmental matters for once rather than spending his time obsessing about getting rid of the Royal Family.”