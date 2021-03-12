Rangers have acknowledged the abuse in Scottish football report published last month and issued an apology to those who suffered within the game.

The Ibrox club had not released any statement following the independent review undertaken recently but revealed in today's output that they opted to take time to consider the report.

They acknowledged that the report accepted their handling of the situation regarding former head of youth development Gordon Neely - referred to as D - where the club reported his actions to police at the time.

The club went on to apologise to those affected by the abuse detailed in the report and highlighted that the Light Blues as well as the rest of Scottish football must take full responsibility for the incidents from the past - to ensure nothing similar ever happens in the future.

The statement read: "WE are in receipt of the report published by the SFA following the review of sexual abuse in Scottish Football and have taken some time to consider its lengthy findings and recommendations.

"We are firmly committed to ensuring openness and transparency in relation to this issue and agree on the uninterrupted ethical obligation of clubs over time, irrespective of changes. We express our sincere sympathy to all individuals who have suffered abuse within the Scottish game and commend the bravery of all survivors who have come forward.

"With regard to the specific instances referred to, as the report states, these concerned one former employee. We note the report accepts that when former senior managers were provided with a direct allegation this was taken seriously and dealt with promptly. The report commends the action taken and acknowledges Rangers have previously said publicly the matter was reported to the police at the time.

"Today, Rangers is at the forefront of child safety and well-being in football. We believe it is a moral obligation to ensure that Scottish Football is beyond reproach and all safeguarding measures are strictly adhered to.

"We agree that it is time for all of Scottish Football to learn from and take responsibility for mistakes made in the past. We fully acknowledge the impact of these events and the enduring effect on individual lives. We apologise to anyone personally affected by abuse within Scottish Football."