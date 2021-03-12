Celtic have confirmed they will discuss preparations for the upcoming Rangers derby with the authorities to ensure it goes ahead safely and in line with government protocols.

The club explained plans to take part in a multi-agency meeting for the clash following scenes of Gers supporters in their thousands descending on Ibrox and George Square last weekend to celebrate their league title victory.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had warned that the big game on March 21 could be under threat after protocols were ignored last week and she said she would seek assurances that nothing similar would happen at Parkhead.

And now Celtic have ensured supporters that they plan to do all they can to get the game on - including putting extra safety measures in place surrounding the stadium.

A statement on their website read: "Celtic FC can confirm that the Club will participate in a multi-agency meeting to discuss preparations for our match on March 21.

"The Scottish Government has already made clear to Celtic that it does not in any way associate the scenes last weekend with Celtic or our supporters. Although Celtic and our supporters are desperate to get back to Celtic Park to support the team, the Club and our supporters are of course mindful of the risks associated with public gatherings at this important time.

"The Club has been clear in our messaging to our supporters of the importance of staying at home in line with applicable guidance throughout the pandemic. We have communicated regularly around our fixtures and our supporters have worked with the Club responsibly - the celebrations after our historic nine in row title triumph last summer and after our unprecedented quadruple treble Scottish Cup win in December are two key examples of that.

"We will re-emphasise that message for this fixture as we have done during the season and we are sure that our supporters will work with the Club while the restrictions remain in place.



"Given the damage caused to Club property recently, the Club has already taken steps to enhance security and protection of our property at Celtic Park and the Club is happy to work with those attending the meeting to ensure that any additional protection necessary will be in place for the match in question."

More follows