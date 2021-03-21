What's the story?

The Irregulars.

I'll need more information.

It is a new Netflix drama about a band of misfits – the Baker Street Irregulars – who investigate supernatural crimes on behalf of Dr Watson and his elusive partner, Sherlock Holmes.

Terror is sweeping Victorian-era London as a series of grisly, paranormal attacks play out. The narrator intones: "Something moves through the streets like the shadow of a nightmare. It eviscerates all who stand against it."

The Irregulars. Picture: Matt Squire/Netflix

Sounds intriguing.

It is an interesting premise. The Irregulars is based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and features an up-and-coming cast that includes Thaddea Graham, Darci Shaw, Jojo Macari, McKell David and Harrison Osterfield as the quintet of Bea, Jessie, Billy, Spike and Leopold.

Royce Pierreson from The Witcher and Wanderlust plays John Watson, with Henry Lloyd-Hughes, who recently had roles in Killing Eve and An English Game, as Sherlock.

Among its guest stars are Game of Thrones' Rory McCann and Two Doors Down's Kieran Hodgson.

Anything else?

The show is written and created by My Mad Fat Diary's Tom Bidwell. He previously worked on the 2018 adaptation of Watership Down for the BBC and wrote the semi-autobiographical, Oscar-nominated short film Wish 143.

When can I watch?

The Irregulars is available to stream on Netflix from Friday.