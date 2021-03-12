Padlocks left by couples as love tokens on Wick's Coghill Bridge are to be removed, Highland Council has said.

Highland Council said the padlocks "detract from the historic nature of the bridge" as well as cause paint damage, and encourage rust spots to the recently refurbished guard rails.

There have also been incidents of pedestrians and cyclists catching clothing on them while passing each other.

It is now prohibited to attach "love locks" on many bridges across Europe - including the famous Pont des Arts in Paris, where the locks were removed in 2015.

However, one place you can still go and profess your love with a lock is Hohenzollern Bridge in Cologne, were loved-up couples from across the world go to visit.

Highland Council has said it will keep the padlocks for four weeks after removal and they can be collected by their owners from Albert Street Depot, Wick.

The Council has asked that people refrain from placing padlocks on Coghill Bridge or any other Council property to help reduce ongoing maintenance costs.

But the move as attracted criticism from locals online, with one calling it a "waste of well-needed money."

Another said they "don't see what the issue is".

The said: "Personally I think having these locks is a positive thing.

"I think more people/tourists would use the bridge knowing there is somewhere interesting/different to look at and read the messages on the locks."

However, a third bemoaned the damage the "stupid locks" had done.

"This has taken money away from roads and other services the council provide to remove these stupid locks", they said. "If you feel you need such rubbish put the lock on your own fence/gate.

"The bridge was repaired by locals to a great standard as the council had no money to do it but now have to waste money on it removing your locks."