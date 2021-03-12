by Owen Rogers

Police Scotland are owed more than £104,000 after the collapse of the company which organised the Women’s Tour of Scotland.

Zeus Events organised the race, which took place over three days in August 2019, but failed to pay a number of contractors involved in the event. Zeus Events has since ceased trading, leaving a trail of debt amounting to £694,102 across all its activities.

According to a creditor’s note from Zeus’s liquidators seen by The Herald, Police Scotland are not the only public body owed money, with the Ambulance and Fire services also left out of pocket and, including a contribution of £100,000 from EventScotland, Scottish taxpayers have lost more than £200,000.

Scottish based companies and contractors are also owed £23,632.83. F4F Event Services are owed £3,469 and after speaking to Zeus managing director, Darren Clayton are resigned to never receiving their money.

“We contacted him on numerous occasions but got no replies via email, then we called him and we were told the money would be in the account,” said F4F company director William Nellies from the company’s Fife base. “The moment it wasn’t in the account that’s when we knew it wasn’t going to be happening at all.

“Losing £3,500 would have been OK at the time, but then with coronavirus you have a year of cancellations of hundreds of thousands of pounds of work and that three grand would have came in handy.”

The Women’s Tour of Scotland attracted an international field of top women riders, including home favourites Katie Archibald, Neah Evans and Anna Shackley who was top Scot in 13th place. Though the first stage between Perth and Glasgow was cancelled due to flooding, from a sporting perspective the race was a success.

However, riders and their teams are also among the creditors, a total of £75,000 in prizes and expenses going unpaid.

Though profitable in rugby and recreational cycling events, London-based Zeus had never staged a cycle race, so engaged established race organiser Alan Rushton on a four year contract.

“Money was every hard to come by, it was paid very slowly and eventually it stopped,” Rushton said. “I put an extreme amount of pressure on in September and October regarding the riders and the team expenses and payment of key contractors, but I ended up getting nowhere.

“He [Clayton] was just rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic, I think.”

With races taking place on public roads, albeit roads closed for an event, cycling’s business model relies on sponsorship from private companies and payments from local authorities. Though they received £100,000 funding from EventScotland, according to the liquidator’s report Zeus found raising funds difficult.

For working capital in the run up to the race the company was forced to raise a further £150,000 from shareholders, including former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw, and sustained a further blow when it was refused permission to run a public cycle event.

“…to host a professional event was subject to raising enough funds via the public sector and the private sector in terms of sponsorship. Unfortunately, both of these targets were not achieved,” reads the report. “No resolution was found in terms of funding at the appropriate levels.”

This raises the question as to whether sufficient funds to stage the race ever existed.

Anthony McCrossan’s VoxWomen company provided television highlights packages of the race, and though he was paid some of his fee up front, has lost £26,000.

“We did some checks and things were backed by EventScotland so we felt everything was OK, but it leaves a pretty bitter taste in the mouth when you are trying to work for a sport. When you look through the figures they did not have the budget to run that race in the first place, that race is a million pound race.”

For their part, while confirming there are no plans for any future edition of the race, EventScotland say they were unaware of Zeus’s financial situation despite “undertaking a comprehensive due diligence process.”

“We are extremely disappointed to learn that Zeus Events have gone into administration, and the consequential impact this has on a number of outstanding creditors, particularly those in relation to the 2019 Women’s Tour of Scotland. This will be of considerable concern to those businesses particularly given the current COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it is having on the whole events industry.”

Police Scotland said, “Police Scotland remains proud to have played an integral part in delivering the historic Women’s Tour of Scotland . We have been engaging with the organisers regarding outstanding payments for our supporting the event’s delivery and nw note their voluntary liquidation.”

Though unavailable for comment, Zeus managing director Darren Clayton provided a statement to Cycling Weekly magazine in January.

“Our goal, in establishing the inaugural Women’s Tour of Scotland, was to provide women’s cycling with a new platform on which to flourish.

“Despite our very best efforts - and those of our partners and stakeholders - we came across financial challenges along the way. This was deeply disappointing for everyone involved including the teams who invested their valuable time to compete, and the sponsors, suppliers and contractors who worked tirelessly to make the event possible.”