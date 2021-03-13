Three police officers have been injured after they were attacked at the Stirling railway station car park.
The officers were treated for minor injuries after they were called to a group of young people gathering outside the station on Friday night.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the officers approached the group and asked them to leave. Several members of the group then attacked the officers.
Five people were arrested in connection with the incident.
The transport police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
The force said: “Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.
“Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 581 of 12/03/21.
“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
