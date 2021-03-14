An ongoing incident at Hamilton Central train station has left the site cordoned off from the public.
Scots intending to travel through Hamilton Central train station have been urged to find alternative arrangements.
NEW: Due to an ongoing Police incident at Hamilton Central services are unable to stop at this station. We're working closely with emergency services at this time & will keep you updated. Please use Hamilton West station as an alternative. pic.twitter.com/8iav7Jt1tM— ScotRail (@ScotRail) March 14, 2021
Due to the incident, services are unable to stop at the station.
However, passengers can use Hamilton West station.
More to follow
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.