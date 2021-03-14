THE ongoing “mental torture” for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe continues, her MP has insisted, after it emerged this morning that she will have to wait another week before hearing an Iranian court’s verdict on whether new charges of “propaganda against Iran” alleged against her will be pursued.

Earlier this month, the British-Iranian mother-of-one completed a five-year sentence in Tehran on spying charges levied by the Iranian authorities, which she denies; the last year of her sentence was spent under house arrest due to the pandemic.

After her constituent’s appearance in court this morning, Labour’s Tulip Siddiq urged Boris Johnson to “pull every possible lever” to ensure the 42-year-old charity worker comes home to her husband Richard and six-year-old daughter Gabriella.

“Nazanin is once again stuck in limbo and spending yet another Mother’s Day away from her husband and daughter,” declared Ms Siddiq, who represents Hampstead and Kilburn in London.

“The Prime Minister claims to be doing everything he can for Nazanin but he wasn’t even capable of ensuring that British officials attended her court hearing to ensure a fair trial.

“This is a basic consular right and the very least that should be secured for a British citizen with diplomatic protection like Nazanin.”

Downing St has previously made clear that Tehran does not recognise dual nationality and so has not allowed consular access to Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who they regard as Iranian.

Ms Siddiq explained how she understood her constituent was told that the 20-minute court hearing she faced this morning would be her last with the verdict expected within seven working days.

“I’m glad that this process isn’t being drawn out but I’m deeply concerned about the possible outcome and that the Iranian authorities will continue to hold Nazanin hostage as leverage in ongoing disputes,” said the backbencher.

“Now is the time to bring Nazanin home to the UK and our government has a responsibility to pull every possible lever to make that happen.”

However, it is possible that the court’s verdict on new charges could be delayed because of the Persian new year holiday in Iran.

Yesterday, Mr Ratcliffe said there was “jeopardy ahead of us in terms of what’s about to happen, we don’t know if it’s a big bad thing, a little bad thing or an uncertain thing that’s going to be dragged out for quite a while”. He added: “The uncertainty is part of the abuse.”

The case was due to be heard in the Revolutionary Court, in front of the same judge who conducted Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s earlier hearings.

Mr Ratciffe noted how the Revolutionary Court was “not in the business of acquitting people; it does only do convictions but it can take its time in doing that and the sentence can vary”.

It is widely believed that Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s case is linked to a long-standing debt Iran alleges it is owed by the UK but which cannot be repaid because of the current international sanctions against Tehran.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe, an employee of the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested and separated from Gabriella at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport in April 2016 as she was traveling back to the UK following a visit to see family in Iran.