Robert Gordon University (RGU) is strengthening its links with Japan with the delivery of an innovative online programme.

The programme, which originally run face to face, is a summer school funded by the Kobe City Government and has run since 2018 but was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The initiative is designed to highlight opportunities for working within the ocean industry and expand the students’ International experience.

RGU Associate Vice Principal, Donella Beaton, said: “Kobe City Government is an important partner for RGU and we are pleased that we have been able to further strengthen this partnership by offering an alternative solution in order to deliver this important programme during the pandemic.

“I’m delighted both with the enthusiastic response of the RGU team to the challenge and the ongoing trust shown in us by Kobe City Government.

"These international relationships will be critically important as we collectively address climate change challenges and are milestones in the lead up to COP26.”

This new virtual programme has been designed to be delivered in smaller sessions over a longer period to allow students the flexibility to fully benefit from the programme.

The five-week course will consist of live and pre-recorded lectures and Q&A sessions featuring industry experts covering a range of topics such as energy transition, renewable energy, innovation and Scottish culture.

The programme also provides the students with the opportunity to practice their English language skills through participation in live workshops with academic staff and interactions with RGU students where they will get to learn more about what it is like to be a student at RGU and in Aberdeen.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Scotland: Robert Gordon University reports 63 cases among student community

The subsea industry in Japan is rapidly developing and the country is increasingly looking to Aberdeen as a centre for subsea excellence.

This programme is part of an agreement between RGU and the Kobe City Government, signed in 2018, which has allowed collaboration on capability and capacity building for ocean industries.