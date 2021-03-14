Police officers are urgently appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed at Hamilton Central railway station.
On Saturday March 13 just before 9.20pm, the victim and his partner got off a train at the same time as three men and a woman.
A short time later an altercation took place between the victim and the group on the station’s platform during which the victim was stabbed.
The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital by paramedics for treatment where he remains.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was at Hamilton Central railway station yesterday between 9.15pm and 9.30pm.
Any witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 522 of 13/03/21.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
