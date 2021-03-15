BY GEORGE MAIR

WITH its colourful golden crestfeathers, it is nicknamed the “king of the birds” in folklore.

But numbers of the Goldcrest - which is the UK’s smallest bird - have fallen across the last year, according to a long-running annual garden survey.

The British Trust for Ornithology’s latest BTO Garden BirdWatch reveals that overall, Scotland’s smallest birds declined in 2020, noting also that the Wren and Long-tailed tit were all recorded in fewer Scottish gardens in 2020, compared with the previous year.

Smaller birds are particularly vulnerable during periods of hard frosts and prolonged snow cover and many suffered during the “Beast from the East” in winter 2018.

Despite a mild winter in 2019/20, though, the proportion of Scottish gardens in which the smallest species were recorded last year continued to decline. The Goldcrest decreased by 4.9%,compared with 2019, while the Wren declined by 3.3%

The Long-tailed tit was down by 6.1% compared with 2019, although over the longer term the species has increased by 13.5% since surveys began in 1995.

Rob Jaques, of the BTO GBW team, said Goldcrests, Wrens and Long-tailed tits would take time to recover in Scotland.

He said: “These species were really damaged in the Beast from the East storm in 2018. This was the most recent heavy amount of snowfall that was long enough that we started to see the numbers of small birds start to drop off.

“While we have seen a recovery in some parts of the UK - and they have returned to pre-2018 numbers in some parts of England - in Scotland they will take time to catch up.

“For a lot of these species, Scotland is the edge of their northern range. The impact of cold snaps can be greater because the cold is so much more severe than further south. They will take more time to re-colonise areas because the original damage to populations was so high.”

Key Scottish findings in the report include the continued northerly expansion of Nuthatches, which were seen in more Scottish gardens in 2020. Unseen in Scottish gardens in the original 1995 survey, the striking species is now well-established in Scotland’s Central Belt.

Siskins were seen in fewer Scottish gardens last year after a bumper year for tree seed.

The small yellow finch increases its use of gardens in winters when the abundance of conifer and spruce seed is poor. However, these trees have a bumper crop, known as a masting event, every four to five years in an attempt to swamp seed predators and ensure more of their seeds germinate. A bumper year for the seed crop in 2020 led to a fall in the birds’ use of Scottish gardens during late winter, when garden use would normally peak.

Across the UK, the 2020 breeding season was poor for many core garden bird species, with Blue Tits and Great Tits showing reduced breeding success and an associated fall in garden reporting through the summer and early autumn.

Last year was a strong year for sparrowhawks in gardens, however, underlining “the recovery of the species and its recolonisation of former haunts”.

The BTO said that 2020 had shown the importance of gardens for wildlife and people, as the public embraced nature during the coronavirus lockdown.

BTO’s Garden BirdWatch (GBW) survey usually sees around 12,000 people submitting information from their gardens on a weekly basis throughout the year. Last year, the number of people participating more than doubled, providing BTO scientists with a unique window into gardens across the UK.

Mr Jaques added: “Being able to capture this newfound interest and enthusiasm means we can do even more for garden wildlife.”