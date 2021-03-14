In politics, most dire deeds are done behind closed doors and the acts and consequences don’t normally seep out until much later in a biography or memoir. The present fight, literally to the political death, between Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon is the most vicious and captivating in living memory, two former close friends and colleagues who couldn’t be further apart now and whose incendiary clash may cause fatal collateral damage to their lifelong cause.

Sure, we’ve had spats in the past, if not on this epic scale. Those slightly long in the tooth may recall the hatred Jim Callaghan had towards Barbara Castle, although it was mainly displayed off stage.

Gordon Brown would deny it but the meeting he had with Tony Blair over spaghetti in an Islington restaurant in the wake of the death of John Smith, where he conceded his run for Labour leadership, soured their relationship in power, both sides’ supporters leaking bitterly to the media. Margaret Thatcher had Michael Heseltine and Theresa May had, well, just about everyone in her Cabinet and beyond, plotting and conniving her downfall.

Mao maintained that politics is war without bloodshed, but that was an uncharacteristic understatement. History is littered with outrageous “falling out” events that contradict him – and here are just a few.

Founding fathers

THEY rowed in separate boats across the Hudson River to New Jersey: Aaron Burr, the vice-President of the United States and Alexander Hamilton, one of the lesser-known Founding Fathers, although centuries later they’d dedicate a hit musical to him. Hamilton also set up the New York Post, the US equivalent of t

The Sun, although with better manners.

Hamilton was a b******. A real one, an illegitimate child born in the Caribbean, who rose to greatness. He also set up the first party in the newly-freed country, the Federalists, the party of big business and protectionism, pretty much the genesis of today’s Republicans. Burr was a Democratic-Republican, the party founded by Thomas Jefferson, which – the clue’s in the name – favoured republicanism, although through several incarnations it would coalesce into today’s Democrats.

The two men were on their way to fight a duel. The animosity stemmed from Hamilton stymying Burr’s presidential bid and his New York gubernatorial one. The immediate cause was Hamilton describing Burr as despicable and, implicitly, an untrustworthy liar. So Burr challenged him to pistols at dawn.

On July 11, 1804, they disembarked and their seconds paced out the ground. They were in New Jersey, at Weehawken, because the state took a more relaxed view of duels than those across the water. The site was only a short stroll from where Hamilton’s eldest son Philip had had been shot dead in another duel three years before.

Hamilton, for that obvious reason, was opposed to duelling but reckoned he didn’t want to appear a coward. So, when they were ordered to fire, he shot into the air, clipping a branch above Burr’s head and startling the starlings, Burr then shot him, as you would. The mortally-wounded Hamilton was rowed back across the Hudson and died next day.

Burr was eventually charged with murder but, of course, the charges were dropped.

Tory toil

JUST as the SNP is tearing itself apart today, the Tories in the 19th century were at war, bitterly, over the conduct of the Napoleonic War. Lord Castlereagh, the Secretary of State for War, was accused of mischief and mishandling it by George Canning, the Foreign Secretary. The lord, a crack shot, challenged Canning, who had never handled a pistol, to a duel. Think Dominic Raab and Ben Wallace having a square go on College Green.

The venue was Putney Heath, on the morning of September 21, 1809. Predictably, Canning fired wide and Castlereagh shot him in the thigh. Nineteenth-century England was not normally shocked but it was by this. Both men resigned and the government fell.

Canning later had a brief spell as Prime Minister. Castlereagh went mad and killed himself with a small knife as his pistols had been hidden from him. He had not been a popular man. The poet Byron commemorated him:

Posterity will ne’er survey

A nobler grave than this:

Here lie the bones of Castlereagh:

Stop, traveller, and piss

Samurai stooshi

THERE was a bit of a stushie at the Japanese court in 1701 which has been mythologised in history as the Akō Vendetta. A young samurai called Shogun Asano Naganori, who had been repeatedly taunted and ridiculed by his former teacher and senior court official Kira Yoshihisa, pulled out a dagger and slashed him in the face. Asano was arrested and, as punishment for his crime, forced to commit ritualistic suicide —“seppuku” or “harakiri.”

Asano was the leader of about 300 samurai, or ronin as they were called because they were now leaderless. They constructed a revenge plot led by one called Ishi. Forty-seven of them pledged themselves.

For two years they elaborately worked as builders and servants, all manner of innocent jobs as subterfuge, until the heavily-guarded Kira felt secure and all danger had passed. On December 14, 1702, they attacked Kira’s mansion – talk about revenge being served cold – killing 16 men and wounding 22 others before eventually finding a quivering Kira, who refused to commit seppuku with the knife that Asano had used to attack him.

So, his head was cut off and deposited on Asano’s tomb.

Then all 47 surrendered and committed seppuku. Today you can’t even get a resignation.

Art attack

VIOLENT rivalry even spilled, in blood, into the art world. It’s a couple of days before Christmas in 1888 and the “Odd Couple”, Vincent van Gogh and Paul Gauguin, have been working together for two months in van Gogh’s modest home in Arles. Gauguin, even then a famous artist, had been enticed to come and stay with the other man after endless entreaties that they should work together. It does appear to have been innocent. There were separate beds.

The penniless van Gogh admired, venerated Gauguin, but the other man was contemptuous of his work. They pooled resources – Vincent did the shopping, Paul the cooking.

But the relationship was becoming more and more fractious. Van Gogh threw a glass at Gauguin in a tavern and was becoming increasingly unstable, although perhaps the volumes of absinthe he sank and the brothels he frequented had something to do with it. According to his diary, Gauguin is walking across a square when van Gogh “rushed toward me, an open razor in his hand. My look at the moment must have had great power in it, for he stopped and, lowering his head, set off running towards home”.

Van Gogh went home, cut off a bit of his ear with said razor, stuffed a Basque beret on his head, put the dismembered trophy in an envelope, and returned to the brothel where he allegedly handed over the ear as “a souvenir of me”.

Gauguin, who had spent the night in a hotel, was initially suspected of assaulting him but assured the investigating officer that he was innocent. “Be kind enough, Monsieur, to awaken this man with great care, and if he asks for me tell him I have left for Paris; the sight of me might prove fatal to him.”

Then, wisely and sharply, Gauguin departed. Van Gogh was committed to a lunatic asylum and continued to write to Gauguin, saying in one letter: “Aren’t we all mad.” Seventeen months later he shot himself.

Red or dead

JOSEPH Stalin is probably the most egregious example of airbrushing his opponents from history with bullets,

or other convenient methods of execution.

Leon Trotsky had led the Red Army through the successful civil war against the White Russians but when Lenin died in 1924, Stalin saw him as his most powerful enemy for leadership of the party and the Soviet Union.

Banishing him to exile wasn’t enough. His divergent political philosophy – permanent revolution, Trotskyism – lived on until an assassin with an ice axe ended his life, if not his ideas, in August 1940 in Mexico..

But Stalin didn’t just try to eliminate rivals – he, of course, permanently purged millions of Russians, and he tried to do the same in satellite states. Josip Broz Tito had liberated Yugoslavia and Slavic people from Nazi rule.

He was an inspirational war leader but his communism wasn’t correct, according to Stalin, because Tito did not believe in centralised control, particularly in ethnically diverse states like Yugoslavia.

Stalin tried several times to have him killed, including one plot to have him injected with bubonic plague. But Tito wasn’t coerced.

After Stalin died, a letter was found on his desk from the Yugoslav leader which said: “Stop sending people to kill me. We’ve already captured five of them, one of them with a bomb and another with a rifle … If you don’t stop sending killers, I’ll send a very fast working one to Moscow and I certainly won’t have to send another.”

Nowadays we just have emails.