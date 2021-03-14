Who knew that a Scottish footballer, formerly of Manchester City, stowed away on a ship to Russia in the hope of meeting Vladimir Ilyich Lenin? Or that “Dundee United” was an insult about someone’s stupidity in Nigeria?

My copy of Nutmeg, the Scottish football periodical, arrived during the week, but it’s actually more than that –it’s sociology of Scotland as was, and may still be, and these gems lie within.

The footballer was William Leslie from Elgin, who hadn’t lost his marbles – he wanted to meet up with the leader of the Communist party and Russia. This was in 1920, when the country was still in the middle of the civil war between the Bolshevik Red Army and the White Russians. Unfortunately, Leslie, who also played for Elgin City and almost signed for Rangers, did not meet his idol.

But how did Dundee United, sometimes abbreviated to Dundee, become Nigerian slang for an idiot? There are several explanations, but the most plausible one is provided by Liam Kirkaldy through assiduous research for his brilliant article.

We go back to 1972 when Dundee United set out on what was to be a disastrous tour of West Africa. The man who was to become the legend Jim McLean wasn’t long in charge and the tour had been arranged before he got to Tannadice.

It could hardly have gone more badly wrong in five games played in searing heat in 16 days.

The opposition were all amateurs and large crowds turned out to the games against local sides, hoping to learn from how professionals played. The first was a draw against Stationery Stores, followed by a 1-0 win over Benin Vipers – they lost 2-0 to Enugu Rangers in front of a crowd of 35,000, before drawing one-each with Mighty Jets, culminating in another match with Stationery Stores, and getting humped 4-1.

An article in the Nigerian Daily Express, as United wound their weary way back to Scotland, summed it up in the headline – “Don’t Come Back”.

It wasn’t helped when Arabs forward Kenny Cameron told the Sunday Post that the traffic in Lagos was worse than Dundee High Street and when they had first landed in the country they were met by vultures and hyenas, presumably a reference to the wildlife, not their greeting party. Nigeria was aflame.

And so the insult about being a Dundee United, or shortened to a Dundee, a total numpty, became part of the patois and has remained there for almost 50 years, with the majority of the country’s 200 million citizens not even knowing that these refer to two football teams and one city.

I doubt the University of Dundee gets many Nigerian students.

Wowing the world

I KNOW that Scotland gave the world everything important, from the steam engine to penicillin and TV and the deep-fried Mars bar supper. But I didn’t realised that we also provided the word to describe these wonders. Wow!

It first appeared in a 1513 translation of the Iliad. “Out on thir wanderand spiritis, wow! thow cryis.” No, I don’t understand it either.

Was it an abbreviation of “I vow”? Who knows? But by the end of the 1800s it was in regular use, still only as an exclamation of surprise or excitement.

It became a noun – “your tumshies are a wow” – then a verb, in that you could “wow” someone.

And here’s a fact you probably didn’t know. Since 1932, it’s been a technical term describing audio distortion when it goes up and down, like a “wow”. It was also the brand name of a low-cost Icelandic airline until it went bust, and you can’t use the word as a noun, verb or adjective over that.

A vine story

LIKE most people I’ve been getting my shopping delivered, which partly explains why I’ve put on over a stone in this lockdown. But, during the week, I went to a supermarket, bemasked and with a taser in my pocket. I needed some tomatoes and there were all sorts, from the cheap cherry ones to the expensive “ripened on the vine” varieties.

It totally stumped me. What are the others ripened on – washing lines? It is, of course, just a marketing play to get you to spend more money.

Changing times

AN Americanism has crept unbeckoned into our sporting vocabulary. Instead of dressing room, where you prepared for the fray, disrobed afterwards and washed off the blood and glaur, it has become changing room, where surely you just move the furniture about? At least we haven’t yet succumbed to locker room.

Showing my age

AND another thing which makes me throw shoes at the TV – it’s the description of someone being “26 years of age”. No, they’re 26 years old. You don’t say she’s “five feet five of height or eight stones of weight”. And don’t get me started on people who start to answer a question with “So …”

Filthy sew and sews

I USED to have a house near Whitstable in Kent, long, long before it became trendy and impossibly expensive. A beach hut now would set you back more than a three-bedroom semi in Lumphinans.

I’d occasionally amble along the pebble beach and refresh myself with a pint of Guinness and some of the local oysters.

It’s quite a douce place so I was a little surprised, recently, to come across the Profanity Embroidery Group based there which, as the name suggests, stitches sweary words and naughty images into cloth, most too explicit to show here.

There’s about 30 women in the group and, they’ve made a Quilt of Profanity together – a banner hangs in the local pub and they exhibit in the area – lots of their individual artworks can be bought online.

Focusing on stitching has helped them through trauma and heartache, particularly through this lockdown, I’d imagine.

As one put it, stabbing something millions of times feels really good.

Every town needs a profanity embroidery group. I’d start one but I can’t sew.