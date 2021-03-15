Nicola Sturgeon is set to update Scotland on key dates for the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

The First Minister is poised to reveal further information about the Scottish Government’s road map out of lockdown during her weekly update in Holyrood tomorrow.

Last Tuesday, she told MSPs: "Next week, I will set out a firmer indicative timetable for re-opening the economy, including shops, hospitality, hairdressers, gyms and parts of our tourism sector."

She'll be giving her update in the Scottish Parliament at around 2pm on Tuesday.

What do we currently know?





According to the current plan, the Scottish Government is set to lift the ‘stay at home’ restriction on April 5.

Then, on April 26, it is hoped the country will return to a levels system – with most of Scotland expected to go directly into Level 3.

It is at this time that areas like hospitality, hairdressers and gyms would be allowed to re-open.

So, what might change?





Well, Ms Sturgeon has on recent occasions repeatedly said she “would not hesitate” to bring forward the easing of some restrictions, if figures around cases numbers and hospital admissions allows it.

So, it is thought that the announcement on Tuesday may provide more clarity around the highly-anticipated dates for the re-opening of the economy.

She said: “If the data allows us to relax more restrictions more quickly than we have previously indicated, we will not hesitate to do so.

"I'm aware of just how difficult continued restrictions are - and I know that they get harder rather than easier to bear, as time goes on.

"I also know - because I feel this too - that the progress on vaccination makes us even more impatient to reach the end of this ordeal as quickly as possible.

"But I am certain that easing restrictions too quickly would be a mistake that we would regret."

FM @NicolaSturgeon has announced changes to the lockdown restrictions in Scotland.



From Friday 12 March, up to 4 people from 2 households can meet locally outdoors, including in private gardens.



You must still stay 2 metres apart at all times.



More at https://t.co/kZjGNz2EDe pic.twitter.com/4xVyAy4Dgk — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 9, 2021

What other changes have been announced?





From today, all primary school pupils are returning to school – as children in P4-7 are joining their younger classmates who were the first to go back on February 22.

All high school students are also able to head back to the classroom part-time, as part of a blended learning model until after the Easter break.

Last week the First Minister also announced that communal worship will restart from March 26, with the limit for services rising from 20 people to 50.

And, as of Friday, Scots were allowed to meet in bigger groups outside.

Up to four people from two households are now able to meet outdoors.

For children aged between 12 and 17, outdoor meetings will also be limited to four people, but these can be from up to four households.