HMS Queen Elizabeth - the largest and most powerful vessel ever constructed for the Royal Navy - has been spotted making her way to Glanmallan, Loch Long.

The £3 billion warship, capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft, will now spend the next period filling up for UK Carrier Strike Group 2021.

A spokesperson said this would be "the first of many trips" to the Firth of Clyde over the next 50 years.

They also reminded the public to follow government guidance and asked that they do not travel to see the ship.

As well as state-of-the-art weaponry and communications systems, HMS Queen Elizabeth boasts five gyms, a chapel and a medical centre.

The flight deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth comes in at an enormous four acres, which will be used to launch F35 Joint Strike Fighter fast jet.

Four fighter jets can be moved from the hangar to the flight deck in one minute.

The ship’s two propellers weigh 33 tonnes each, and the powerplant behind them generates enough power to run 1,000 family cars.

Last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that HMS Queen Elizabeth will be at the centre of a carrier strike group deployment to the Mediterranean, the Indian Ocean and east Asia.

The carrier will embark F-35B jets from 617 Squadron (the “Dambusters”) and Royal Navy Merlin helicopters, and will be escorted and supported by Royal Navy Type 45 destroyers, Type 23 frigates and support ships of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

The Queen Elizabeth and its F-35B Lightning jets will also be complemented by a detachment of the stealth fighters from the US Marine Corps as well as a US Navy destroyer during the deployment.

The carrier and its strike group will first take part in a war-fighting exercise with other Nato navies during Exercise Strike Warrior off Scotland in May before it departs for the Mediterranean.

Last month, following talks with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Japan welcomed the decision to send the carrier to the Indo-Pacific region amid growing tensions with China over navigation rights.

Mr Wallace said: “The most significant Royal Navy deployment in a generation demonstrates the UK’s commitment to working with our partners in the region to uphold the rules-based international system and promote our shared security and prosperity.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was part of the UK’s “tilt” towards the Indo-Pacific region following Brexit.