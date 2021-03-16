By Dr Suzanne Zeedyk

PARENTS: the cuddles and coos you shower on your baby aren’t just cute. They shape how their brains will grow. Add to that an impact on the immune system and the stress system, and you start to get a sense of just how much science has been discovering about the power of relationships during the early years of life.

I am delighted the Scottish Government has been working to help parents understand more about the science, in its new Parent Club campaign Wellbeing for Wee Ones. I believe all parents should have access to this important information. It increases confidence in the decisions you take about caring for your child and it helps to counter the anxiety that has become such a part of modern-day parenting. It makes babies all the more fascinating and can help parents through those exhausting moments of early parenthood. Most importantly, this science helps parents realise how important their love is, during a time that our culture still views as less important because we think "they’ll never remember". The lessons in love you give your baby are unconscious and last a lifetime, because they are built into their little bodies.

This campaign shines a light on the importance of very ordinary activities, like talking, singing, playing and story-telling. Boosting young children’s wellbeing doesn’t involve anything big or special. It happens in the drip-drip of small moments of interaction. It happens because babies discover they can trust parents to listen to their emotional needs. When mum sings a song again and again because the baby is bouncing with excitement? The baby isn’t learning about singing. They’re learning about trusting in joy. When a dad cuddles a baby who has ended up a bit frightened by the peekaboo surprise? The baby is learning about trusting in comfort. Feeling that the world is safe and trustworthy is the very best gift a parent can give their baby.

You don’t have to be perfect at all the emotional matching. In fact, far from it. The science shows that most of the time, communicative exchanges are actually mismatched. People miss each other’s cues all the time. That’s as true for parents and babies as it is between two adults, like partners, friends and colleagues. The key moments in building trust come with mismatch. What happens afterward? Can we get back on track? It is a relief for parents to hear they really can stop worrying about being perfect.

The discoveries that science makes can take a long time to filter out to wider culture. I recognise that we have a long way to go for this information to be embraced by the public and even professional systems. However, I am proud to live in a country where the Government is taking steps to strengthen babies’ emotional and social wellbeing and to boost parents’ confidence in their ability to meet babies’ needs. I am proud to know this is part of our response to the Covid-19 pandemic. That’s why I welcome and champion the campaign Wellbeing for Wee Ones.

