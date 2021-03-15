Scotland has recorded 456 positive coronavirus tests in the past 24 hours, Nicola Sturgeon said.

No deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, she added, meaning the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is 7,110.

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s daily briefing, the First Minister said 210,008 people have now tested positive in Scotland.

Of the new cases, 138 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 70 in Lothian and 76 in Lanarkshire.

The remaining cases are spread over nine other health board areas.

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that 447 people are in hospital - 14 fewer than yesterday, and 40 people are in intensive care - the same number as yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, Ms Sturgeon reported no additional deaths, but reminded Scots that figures reported on Sundays and Mondays can be artificially low because registration offices tend to be closed at the weekends.

Since the last update on Friday, there have been 10 new deaths recorded.

That brings the total number of deaths to 7,510.

Ms Sturgeon said 1,908,991 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, up 20,294 from yesterday, and 161,945 received their second dose.

As well as confirming the first and second dose figures, Ms Sturgeon said “virtually all people over the age of 65 have had their first dose of the vaccine”.

There are also 53% of 60 to 64-year-olds with a first dose, 41% of 55 to 59-year-olds and 33% of 50 to 54-year-olds.

She added: “As the Health Secretary indicated when she was here on Friday, we expect the pace of vaccination to pick up significantly again this week in line with the increased supplies.

“We are expecting, taking first and second doses together, there will be around 400,000 vaccinations over the course of this week and this represents a significant increase on the level of vaccination we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks.

“Supplies permitting, that increase is likely to continue into April, that means by the middle of April we are still on track to have offered a first dose of the vaccine to everybody over the age of 50, all unpaid carers and all adults who have particular underlying health conditions.”