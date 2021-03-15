The Provost of Falkirk has lodged a formal complaint to the BBC and demanded an apology from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay over what he called a “disgraceful, foul-mouthed statement” about the town.

The fiery 54-year-old superchef called Falkirk a "s***hole" on an episode of his new BBC One quiz Bank Balance.

Mr Ramsay, who was born in Renfrewshire, made the comment as a contestant pair referred to Falkirk as one of the “five cities in Scotland”.

Mr Ramsay responded saying: “I was born in Scotland. Falkirk is not a city. It’s a s***hole, I swear to God.”

His comments were dismissed by residents in the area including MSP Angus MacDonald, and Radio Clyde 2 DJ, Ewen Cameron.

Now Provost Billy Buchanan has lodged a formal complaint and a strongly worded protest to the chef.

He wrote: “The people of this district, including myself as their Provost, are extremely angry and upset at your disgraceful, foul-mouthed statement on national television on the BBC One quiz show, Bank Balance, where you slated our wonderful, historic town and called it a s…hole.

“How dare you castigate Falkirk in front of millions of people on television?

“I would ask you to give an apology for this statement which has offended so many people, not just those from the Falkirk area.

“I have also contacted the BBC to find out if they are going to be taking any action against you and whether there will be an opportunity for you in a future programme to apologise unreservedly.”

He ended his correspondence by reminding the celebrity chef of the town’s motto – “Better meddle wi’ the de’il than the Bairns o’ Falkirk.”

The first episode of Gordon Ramsay's new game show - Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance - aired on February 24 on BBC One.

Some have been watching to find out how much swearing there would be from the Scot - the former Rangers FC trialist who went on to become a multiple Michelin star winner and host of string of hard-hitting, often expletive-strewn TV shows on both sides of the Atlantic.

In the first episode of the brand new game show alone, he swore just twice.

In January it emerged that Gordon Ramsay was judged the most successful UK chef - beating famous names in the bargain.

The money.co.uk Celebrity Chef Credit Report put the Scot at the top of the chart in an evaluation of the UK’s best known chefs based on their net worth, cookbook sales, the number of restaurants, social media influence, Google search volume, TV appearances and on-screen career length.