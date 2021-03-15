THERE are under 100 days to go until Scotland begin their Euro 2020 campaign at Hampden against the Czech Republic on June 14.

But before the tournament gets underway this summer, Steve Clarke and his team have the small matter of World Cup qualifiers to navigate through this month.

The Scots are set to face Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands in Group F of qualifying and the matches will act as key indicators to determine who will make the Euro squad in a few months’ time.

Here Herald and Times Sport have examined some of the top performers in the Scottish Premiership who could be in with a shout of making Steve Clarke’s squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

DAVID TURNBULL – CELTIC

With Ryan Jack injured and Callum McGregor not hitting the heights of old, David Turnbull has a real opportunity to make a Scotland central midfield spot his own ahead of the Euros. The former Motherwell man has been in fine form for his club, and that says a lot considering Celtic’s form as a whole of late. In just 31 appearances, Turnbull has managed to score eight goals and provide six assists. Those statistics are maybe not that staggering to the naked eye, but it must be remembered that those around him haven’t been up to scratch this season. If the 21-year-old was playing alongside the free-flowing Celtic of old, those numbers would be skyrocketing.

STEPHEN WELSH – CELTIC

Everyone knows that Shane Duffy has had a poor season by his standards, but the fact Stephen Welsh is keeping him out of the Celtic starting XI says a lot. Welsh has come on leaps and bounds this season and that is simply down to playing games. He is becoming more experienced and playing alongside the likes of Kristoffer Ajer and Duffy is helping his overall game. With Declan Gallagher and Scott McKenna expected to miss out on this round of Scotland fixtures, a centre back place will be up for grabs in Clarke’s squad. Welsh’s recent performances will certainly have him on the radar of the Scotland camp.

CHRIS CADDEN – HIBERNIAN

Chris Cadden is a player who could fill Scotland’s right back role, with Stephen O’Donnell currently the number one pick. The former Motherwell man has already got two caps to his name as he featured during the national team’s Latin American tour in 2018. Cadden has been a consistent performer of late for Jack Ross after arriving at Easter Road from MLS outfit Columbus Crew in January. Once an out and out winger, Cadden has added a strong defensive side to his game and that all-rounder style could appeal to Clarke as a viable option for the righthand side of his defence.

KEVIN NISBET – HIBERNIAN

Kevin Nisbet has been on the cusp of the Scotland squad for some time now and this round of fixtures could be the ideal opportunity to hand the Easter Road striker game time. The 24-year-old scored his first goal in nine games when Hibs travelled to Ross County at the weekend. But despite the lack of goals in recent times, Nisbet has notched on 14 occasions this term. After handing in a January transfer request Nisbet has been in and out of the Hibs team, but he has always been vocal on his international aspirations. With other Scotland strikers failing to find the back of the net recently, Nisbet could be offered a chance by Clarke this time around.

NATHAN PATTERSON – RANGERS

Patterson has been brilliant at right back for Rangers since James Tavernier was injured in the Europa League against Royal Antwerp. He has performed at a high level in both the Scottish Premiership and the Europa League. The youngster could have easily lost confidence after his covid breach earlier this year, but after being welcomed back following his isolation period, Patterson has fitted in seamlessly. His party antics will unfortunately come back to bite him however as he will likely miss the remainder of the season following an SFA hearing. This may hinder his chances of international recognition.

JASON KERR – ST JOHNSTONE

The Saints captain has been a standout at the back for Callum Davidson this campaign. Not only is he strong in the air and tackle, but Kerr is also calm and assured on the ball. The 24-year-old used to play in midfield as a youngster for Tynecastle FC so he is more than capable of kickstarting attacks from the back. Kerr is also used to playing in a 3-5-2 system, which has been adopted by Scotland in recent times. The centre back recently lifted the Betfred League Cup with Saints and has also played with Scotland at under 21 level.

SHAUN ROONEY – ST JOHNSTONE

Another key figure of Callum Davidson’s defensive line at McDiarmid Park. Rooney had to bide his time this season, but he is now one of the first names on the team sheet at St Johnstone. His pace and power mean he is a huge threat from the right wingback position, and he is also a real danger from set pieces. The 24-year-old was Saints’ goal hero with his head at Hampden in the League Cup final and he was also on the scoresheet in the semi against Hibs via the way of another towering header. Rooney has also filled in at centre back on a number of occasions this season, so Clarke may look at him as a versatile option to join the camp for defensive cover.