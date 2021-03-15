AN IMPORTANT milestone has been met by Scotland's first health board to vaccinate all eligible care home residents.

NHS Lanarkshire has now competed administering the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine to eligible care home residents.

As the first health board in Scotland to vaccinate care home residents against Covid-19, NHS Lanarkshire has now vaccinated more than 3,000 residents with both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Trudi Marshall, Health & Social Care North Lanarkshire nurse director, is managing the care home vaccination programme across the whole of Lanarkshire.

She said: “Care home residents are amongst our most vulnerable residents and this is a very worrying time for many of them.

"I know it will be greatly reassuring to residents, their loved ones and staff that they have now received both doses of the vaccine."

As part of the vaccination programme planning process it was acknowledged that there will be a small number of residents who were not eligible to receive the vaccine at the planned time.

This can be for a number of reasons such as not being 28 days post Covid infection, being unwell on the day of vaccination or are new residents.

As a result, further visits to care homes are taking place to ensure all residents are fully vaccinated as they become eligible.

Ms Marshall went on: “From the very outset of this pandemic health and social care staff have worked closely with care home staff to keep residents as safe as possible and this is another significant milestone in this journey.

“The care home vaccination programme has been carried out as quickly as possible. Each step of the programme has further highlighted just how dedicated and flexible our staff and care staff are in protecting residents.”

Ms Marshall also emphasised the importance of continuing to adhere to guidance around physical distancing, hand washing and face coverings.

She continued: “This second dose is great progress in providing a further layer of protection for care home residents.

“However, it is essential that people realise that the vaccine is only one element in a wider range of ways we can keep ourselves and loved ones safe from – and cut down transmission of – Covid-19.

“It is essential that everyone, who can, continues to follow FACTS guidance closely - especially when visiting a care home.

“Now that a number of homes are opening with care, I’d urge everyone to not drop their guard. Indeed, it’s even more important that people wear face coverings, clean their hands regularly and keep a two metre distance especially when visiting care homes.

“This remains the most effective way of preventing Covid-19 transmission across the whole of Lanarkshire.”