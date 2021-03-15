NICOLA Sturgeon will outline key milestones in Scotland's exit from lockdown tomorrow, including proposed dates for the reopening of shops, pubs and restaurants.

The First Minister said things "will start to get a fair bit better in the weeks and months ahead".

But she stressed Scotland cannot afford to "simply throw caution to the wind", with cases rising slightly in the last week.

READ MORE: Covid Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon gives latest Scottish Government data at daily briefing

Ms Sturgeon will set out a firmer timetable for the reopening of Scotland's economy in the Scottish Parliament tomorrow.

Changes will start from around April 5, she said, with further easing pencilled in for later that month.

More changes will be set for mid-May and beyond, although details of the latter will be provided "in much less detail".

Speaking during her regular coronavirus update, the First Minister said: "We can't provide certainty on everything at this stage, particularly the further into the future we try to look, but we will try to provide as much clarity now as possible."

Ms Sturgeon said tomorrow's statement will set out "key early milestones", including the proposed date for the end of the "stay at home" rule, the reopening of shops, the reopening of outdoor and indoor hospitality and further relaxations to the rules around meeting up with other households.

She said: "Tomorrow's statement will, I hope, underline the fact that as schools return and as the most severe of the current restrictions ease, things will start to get a fair bit better in the weeks and months ahead.

"That relaxation of restrictions is something that all of us desperately want to see, but – and this is the point of caution I need to continue to stress to you – we can't afford to simply throw caution to the wind."

The First Minister said the virus is still out there and is more infectious than when Scotland came out of lockdown last year.