Celtic and Rangers face a further wait to see if their scheduled Scottish Premiership clash will go ahead on Sunday.

Both clubs issued messages to fans urging them to stay at home if the match takes place, following criticism of Rangers’ response to their supporters’ title celebrations.

Speaking at the Scottish Government media briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the clubs’ statements but added that a final decision on whether the game would go ahead had not yet been taken.

Sturgeon said: "No final decision has been made yet. I welcome the statements made by both Rangers and Celtic.

"Of course it was Rangers fans who were gathering a week ago.

"I hope the clubs will continue that over the next couple of days. It can't just be one statement and then it's done. As we know, from our experience of the last year, these communications are really important on an ongoing basis.

"I spoke to the chief constable last week about his views on what might transpire if the Old Firm match goes ahead. The Justice Secretary has been in contact with the police and we will be in further contact with the police as this week goes on.

"They will have intelligence of their own about whether it appears to them that fans in the main are following the advice of the clubs and staying at home, or whether there's a significant risk of fans coming out to gather.

"On the basis of all of that we will have to make a judgement.

"I never want to stand here and say 'football matches can't go ahead' or any of the other things we enjoy in life can't go ahead, but that's the reality while we're still in this position.

"Big gatherings presents a risk of transmission and we're trying to get that as low as possible so that we can open up all of the things that we enjoy doing."