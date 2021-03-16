THERE are few sins worse than "the double wound" – the act of hurting someone, then hurting them again, out of cold spite or wilful negligence. To kick someone when they’re down is the mark of a failed, dark character.

If we agree on that, then we must take a long, hard look at ourselves when it comes to our actions, as a nation, in a tiny part of the world few of us even think of, despite the biblical horror unfolding there.

A civil war has been ongoing in Yemen on the Arabian peninsula since 2014. Around 112,000 people have died. The war has brought famine – 85,000 children have died from starvation. Two million more suffer from acute malnutrition. Disease has spread too – in one prolonged cholera epidemic 2556 people perished. Roughly eight million people are displaced as homeless refugees. The nation is in the grip of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The Four Horsemen gallop through Yemen, yet here at home, there is near silence. Our lack of interest – let alone care – is especially shaming given that Britain funnels weapons into the conflict.

The war is complex, but broadly, on one side there’s armed insurgents, the Houthi movement, and on the other the Yemeni government, backed by Saudi Arabia. The conflict is exacerbated by Islam’s sectarian divisions between Sunnis and Shias, and is also a proxy for the ongoing regional strife between Iran and Saudi. The UK is one of Saudi’s closest allies. We’ve sold around £5 billion in weapons to Riyadh since the war began.

War crimes have been committed on both sides. Airstrikes by Saudi, using UK weaponry, have violated international law. Bombs have fallen not just on civilian areas but refugee camps, schools, and hospitals. There’s been allegations of torture, rape and disappearances. The Saudi-led coalition has been accused of using starvation as a weapon.

With Yemen enveloped in the fog of war, the truth about what’s happening in this far-flung country will take a long time to truly emerge. However, the United Nations has already said that both the UK, as well as France and America – who also both arm Saudi Arabia – may well be complicit in war crimes.

The charge sheet, therefore, looks grave. The idea that our Government in Westminster is quietly enabling this monstrous war should shame us all, particularly given the lack of protest by the British public.

A malnourished boy at a feeding centre at Al-Sabeen hospital in Sanaa, Yemen

But this is only the start of our sins in Yemen. We’ve yet to confront the "double wound": Britain’s decision to cut aid to Yemen. The UK has just opted to reduce aid to £87m. This is the second time Britain has cut aid during the civil war – reducing it in 2019 from £200m to £160m.

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres calls the aid cuts a “death sentence”. Former Conservative international development secretary Andrew Mitchell warned it would “condemn hundreds of thousands of children to starvation”. Around 20 million people – two-thirds of the population – now depend on international humanitarian aid.

To put the level of UK aid in context, Lionel Messi, the footballer, earns £3 million more a year than Britain sends to Yemen.

The wanton cruelty of what’s happening is breath-taking. If we put this in human terms, it’s as if I sold you a gun, watched you shoot someone, and then did all I could to slow the ambulance getting to your victim. Adjectives fall short to describe such behaviour. The word "criminal" is to my mind inadequate.

This isn’t an issue which allows Scotland to sit back and blame Westminster. Arms companies in Scotland are quite literally making a killing from the Yemeni war.

The Campaign Against the Arms Trade claims that weapons firms here are up to their necks in the sale of arms to Saudi. Millions of pounds of taxpayers money has been handed to these firms by Scottish Enterprise, a wing of the Scottish government.

Scottish Enterprise, since 2017, has given at least £8.7m to multinationals accused of “fuelling the war in Yemen” by Campaign Against the Arms Trade. Companies like Leonardo, with a base in Edinburgh, received £7m; BAE Systems in Glasgow, £1.6m; and Raytheon in Fife £106,263. Scottish Enterprise claims it doesn’t support the “manufacture of munitions” and carries out “rigorous human rights due diligence”.

Fine words mean little to Yemenis, one guesses, when a bomb lands on a school far from Scottish eyes and ears.

Inevitably, the Scottish Government passes the buck to Westminster, saying, correctly, it’s London which is responsible for arms sales. Edinburgh claims Scottish Enterprise funding is for “helping firms to diversify”. SNP politicians, such as Ian Blackford, rightly denounce both arms sales to Saudi and cuts to aid – however, those words are left ringing hollow.

Arms firms like BAE say they provide “defence equipment, training and support to Saudi” and “comply with all relevant export controls”.

Put all that together – arming Saudi Arabia, cutting aid, political rhetoric, explanations from the Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise, and statements by weapons companies – and what have you got? A mountain of hypocrisy which can only be weighed against a mountain of Yemeni dead.

In terms of raw morality, Britain should be paying blood money to Yemen, but we know that’s not going to happen.

When it comes to a solution, there’s no great puzzle to be figured out. The simple question is: do we the people, in the shape of our governments in London and Edinburgh, want to be complicit in Yemen’s civil war? If the answer is no, then there’s a clear course of action: ban arm sales to Saudi Arabia for use in Yemen, as the new Biden administration has done.

Instead of propping up arms companies with taxpayer cash, why don’t our governments prop up humanitarian agencies which can send staff to Yemen to help piece shattered lives back together?

Arms sales are routinely defended by apologists on the grounds of "saving jobs". It’s a phoney, immoral argument. Companies receiving taxpayer funds can build something other than weapons.

We know none of this will happen though. So, inevitably, not long from now there will be an exodus of desperate people from Yemen seeking a haven in Europe. Some will come here. Then, of course, they’ll be subject to hate and scorn – even though they’re our victims.

