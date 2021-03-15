NICOLA Sturgeon has admitted being aware of concerns about the SNP's chief whip in Westminster before a formal sexual harassment complaint was made against him.

The First Minister said she would not say any more to allow a party investigation into Patrick Grady to take its course.

Mr Grady, the MP for Glasgow North, stepped aside as chief whip last week following the formal allegation made by a male party staffer.

It was reported over the weekend that Alex Salmond had warned Ms Sturgeon about claims relating to Mr Grady at the same April 2 2018 meeting that he first disclosed details of the sexual harassment investigation into himself.

During her regular coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon was asked when and where she had first become aware of allegations against Mr Grady.

The First Minister said: "There is a formal investigation underway. We have for the first time had a formal complaint.

"I would have had an awareness previously of a concern but not a formal complaint.

"I'm not going to say more than that because due process requires an investigation is allowed to take its course."

The formal complaint lodged by the employee covers allegations of harassment by Mr Grady at a night out in the Water Poet pub in London in October 2016.

It also includes allegations against a female SNP MP over her behaviour during an evening at Strangers' Bar in the House of Commons in January last year.

Mr Grady also faces claims he groped two male researchers at an SNP Christmas party in 2016.

Scottish Conservative MSP Annie Wells said: "This bombshell confession raise further serious concerns about Nicola Sturgeon's morals and her judgment.

"She admits knowing of concerns about this senior SNP MP yet did nothing about it.

"Not only did she keep a lid on it, but she actively campaigned for Patrick Grady and then reappointed him to the post of chief whip.

"Every passing day brings new headlines of SNP sleaze. They're rotten to the core and voters are beginning to see it.

"This latest revelation fuels the perception that some SNP politicians enjoy the 'protection' of Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, the party's chief executive.

"If she thinks she can fob people off with the excuse that there was no formal complaint, she is mistaken. That just does not wash in today's world.

"A blind eye was turned, and we need to know exactly what Sturgeon and Murrell knew and when."