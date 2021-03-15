DOWNING St has declined to say if Boris Johnson would facilitate a second independence referendum if the SNP won a majority at the Holyrood election, saying it was a “hypothetical” question that it would never answer.

Yesterday, in a speech to the virtual Scottish Conservative conference, the Prime Minister raised the issue of the SNP gaining a majority of seats at the May 6 poll when he said: “Friends, you are the only party that can stop an SNP majority and their drive towards a second independence referendum,” adding later: “It is up to the Scottish Conservatives to again stop the SNP from winning a majority in May just like they did in 2016; the only party that can cut the SNP down to size.”

Expectations had been raised that the PM would flatly rule out facilitating Indyref2 by granting a Section 30 Order at Westminster to allow Holyrood to hold another referendum, even if Nicola Sturgeon’s party won most of the Scottish parliamentary seats.

However, Mr Johnson stopped short of doing this, saying only that, in the current circumstances of the pandemic, it was “incredible” that the SNP were pushing for a second vote on Scotland’s future and wanted to “start another political fight”.

One Westminster source noted that the reason the PM would not answer the question was because if he did, it would, in the run-up to the elections, give “grist to the mill” to the First Minister in her argument that Mr Johnson was intent on denying Scottish democracy.

The suggestion is that by answering the question and refusing to facilitate Indyref2 even if the SNP gained a majority, Mr Johnson could help drive up support for the Nationalists and so provide the majority he wishes to deny them.

Asked if the SNP were to secure most of the Holyrood seats in May, would the PM grant a Section 30 Order to enable a second poll to take place, his Press Secretary Allegra Stratton said: “You know very well that’s a hypothetical which I’m never going to answer.

“The PM has been frank about his view that right now the Scottish people want us to be focused on fighting the pandemic, fighting the coronavirus and supporting everybody’s jobs, so that people, when the restrictions are lifted, fully can get on back with their lives.”

In November 2019 Alister Jack made clear that Ms Sturgeon would “absolutely…not” have a mandate to hold Indyref2 even if the SNP won a majority of Scottish seats at the General Election of that year.

Last November, the Scottish Secretary, when asked if ministers were ruling out a referendum for the full term of the next Scottish Parliament, regardless of the election outcome, replied: “It's no for a generation…Is it 25 years or is it 40 years? You tell me. But it's certainly not six years nor 10."

Asked why other ministers could address the issue of ruling out a second independence referendum in all circumstances in such a direct way but not Mr Johnson, Ms Stratton replied: “You’ve got the PM’s words from the weekend, where he addressed this in detail and he talked about the support we are giving the Scottish people as they are dealing with the pandemic, as it is getting closer and closer to everyone getting back on their feet, making sure employment and jobs are there for the Scottish people to move back into life after Covid.”