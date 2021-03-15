Police divers have been deployed in the search for an elderly woman who went missing during the weekend.

Joyce Kirkland, 72, from Kikcudbrught, was last seen around 10pm on Friday, 12 March within a house in the town's Rankine Place.

She was reported missing at 4.50am on Saturday, 13 March and has not been seen since.

Police search teams are now focussing their search at Kirkcudbright Harbour, while the Dive and Marine Unit who have conducted searches around the River Dee. Coastguard teams have also assisted in police searches around coastal areas.

Chief Inspector Bryan Lee, Local Area Commander, said: “Joyce’s family have been kept fully informed with our enquiries and we remain very concerned for Joyce’s welfare.

“We know the local community have supported our search efforts and we are thankful to them, and our partners, for assisting with the investigation.

“We believe Joyce left the address on foot and could have walked to the harbour area. Despite the early hours of the morning I’d urge anyone who may have seen Joyce out walking, or who may have seen her since, to get in touch so we can understand her movements."

Kirkcudbright harbour

Chi Insp Lee added: “I’d urge anyone with private CCTV covering the route Joyce may have taken, to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to officers as soon as possible.”

Joyce is described as around 5ft 6in tall, medium build with grey shoulder length hair. It is thought she was wearing a black puffa jacket and blue tracksuit bottoms.