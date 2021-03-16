LAST week felt exhausting. Book-ended by International Women’s Day and Mothering Sunday, it was one of those weeks where even the thought of a wound-down weekend offered no respite.

And indeed it brought none. The tragedy of a slain woman, a man charged, a peaceful vigil for her, heavy-handed policing and images of a woman pinned to the ground by male officers, ate into my soul, reminding me of all the news stories of the past where women had suffered at the hands of male violence.

Like so many other women, it made me to look back at 50-odd years of just ‘being a woman’ and gasping at how, by dint of a chromosome, 1 in 3 women across the world have experienced gender-based violence in their lifetime, and how life for most women has been about avoiding becoming one of those tragic statistics or news stories.

As women, we are told from a young age that we need to be protected. Whilst our brothers could stay out later, we were usually told to get back early. But each time this happened the message was that we needed to be dependent on someone’s protection for our well-being and that we should feel nervous about being away from the safety of our homes. Boys, on the other hand, were encouraged to stay out as much as possible, sometimes chided for coming back at lunch time and accused of being ‘a big girl’s blouse’ if they were afraid, or to ‘grow a pair’. Straightaway the characterisation is of the woman as the vulnerable victim and the man as the access-all-areas adventurer.

I remember my first lesson in feeling that sense of vulnerability. I was nine years old when I strayed onto a building site on our estate. My friends were on bikes and cycled away, promising to come back. As it grew dark, I realised they weren’t coming back and the enormity of being alone in the dark hit me. A man approached and asked if I was okay. He said he’d look after me, putting his arm around me protectively. But somehow I sensed danger and wriggled free, running towards a busy road and then home, where I didn’t tell my parents because I knew even at that young age, this would result in my freedom being curtailed.

So began 40 years of acceptance that this is just how it is for girls and women. Highlights – if that’s the right word – included being taken upstairs in a boutique to have a dress positioned in front of me at a mirror whilst the male shop assistant ‘stood’ behind me; a full blown kidnap attempt (not in this country, I hasten to add); being fondled by a stranger in broad daylight getting off a train when I was with my husband, and seeing handmade posters to an office Christmas party described as the Grape and Vine party where the ‘G’ had been scored out on all the posters.

These are the small stuff stories of one woman, but if you put the experiences together of every women the picture of the patriarchal system we live in becomes so clear. They’ve happened in countries I’ve visited over the years - in Asia, South America, the United States, Europe and Australia, so it is a worldwide problem.

Now, I’m not for a second going to argue I’ve felt safer walking down a Sao Paulo street or a marketplace in Lahore than some of the lanes around Bath Street in Glasgow, but the sweaty nervousness I felt in all three, springs from one fear - that a man might attack me. That’s the common denominator. And that’s what we have to address.

Clearly some countries are better than others. We thankfully have very robust equality laws in this country outlawing sexual discrimination, and sexual offences legislation which other countries may lack. But why then do we still have gender-based violence and the threat of it here? Laws are just not enough.

We need to move away from the image of the vulnerable woman who needs protection. We need to accept and assert the fact that it’s a woman’s right to walk freely through a dimly-lit park. And we need to challenge so-called casual or everyday sexism – the street harassment, unwanted propositioning, stalking, the workplace sexist banter, the Twitter threats that a woman ‘needs a good slap’, and the objectification of women whether in the mainstream media or online.

These are the foundations of the patriarchal system that exist in most societies worldwide and any number of equality laws won't protect women if these foundations are still in place. And it takes courage and steeliness on the part of men to have these conversations with one another.

These conversations are indeed for the benefit or women, but they are also for the benefit of men. On Mother’s Day I had a conversation with my student son reminding him to challenge sexism where he sees it. He mentioned an episode where he had tried to do so, but had been met with a cold, stony silence by his male friends who clearly thought he was making a fuss about nothing. He said now, after the tragic events of last week and the subsequent commentaries around the events he believed that if he was in that position again he felt he would at least be listened to. And that is a good thing.

