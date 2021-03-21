What is it?

A pair of fashionable looking sunglasses with built-in audio speakers.

Good points?

Unlike headphones that block most outside noise, the Fauna audio glasses utilise patented MEMs, micro speakers that direct sound to the ears rather than in them. This no-ear covering technology allows you to listen to audio from your smartphone while hearing everything around you at the same time.

Being aware of your surroundings while enjoying a podcast or music is far safer when crossing busy streets than regular headphones. I was pleasantly surprised at how little of my playing audio anyone else could hear as it sounded to me like it was blaring yet my wife could not hear anything from two metres away.

The glasses are stylish, well designed and feel sturdy but not overly chunky or heavy and feel comfortable to wear for prolonged periods. Fauna makes two lens types, sunglasses and clear blue-light filter lenses, although you can get these swapped out for prescription lenses by your optician.

Fauna Audio Glasses

The charging case looks like any other but inside houses a 1300mAh power bank that can power the glasses four times before needing replenished itself. Running in standby for 20 hours or continuous audio use for between four and five hours.

Both temples have integrated touchpads for easy audio and hands-free call control.

Bad points?

Pairing the glasses to my smartphone took a few attempts but have been rock solid since. This is merely a minor quibble.

Best for ...

Those seeking personal audio experiences while still being able to hear ambient sounds around them.

Avoid if ...

You expect sound quality to be comparable to in-ear devices.

Score: 9/10.

Fauna Audio Glasses, £249 (wearfauna.com and lookagain.co.uk)