A community effort to get computers to school pupils who need them for home learning has been stopped by a local council in a move organisers claim is “scandalous”.

Mothers Hilary Lumsden and Lisa Kennedy, founders of Fife Laptops For Learning, have been working on the project for the last year, gathering in donations of old computers and fundraising more than £4000.

Read more: John Swinney denies connection between Salmond Inquiry and Nicola Sturgeon's schools announcement

However, after delivering their first batch of computers to Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, Fife Council has now said it cannot accept the donations as the computers are second hand.

Officials claim issues with licensing requirements, electrical testing and the upkeep of the computers prevent them from taking them, but the women say the machines have already undergone electrical PAT testing and come with fully licensed programmes already installed.

They also point to a similar scheme running in another council area which has already seen 180 refurbished devices passed on to pupils via their school without problem.

The local authority said the school can pass on the women’s details to anyone who might be interested, but will no longer be accepting them to distribute themselves.

Ms Lumsden, who decided to take action after realising the difficulty her own family was having sharing devices during the first national lockdown, described the council’s decision as baffling.

“To me, it’s just scandalous,” she said. “We’ve been told we can only supply a new machine to a school, and it just doesn’t make any sense.

“A refurb machine that’s been PAT tested, or a new machine that’s been PAT tested, are the same.

“We’ve spent a year building up this project with the local school, and it’s been fabulous working with the school, they have been excellent.

“They were over the moon when we delivered out first batch of computers, but now the council’s decision just feels like a kick in the teeth.”

Read more: Secondary pupils to be offered tests and told to wear face masks

Fife Council said it has distributed more than 4600 new computers and around 2000 reconfigured school devices to children, with a further commitment of £1 million to support remote learning.

Following the announcement of additional Scottish Government funding, officials also now plan to distribute a further 5000 devices.

Ms Kennedy said: “We’re two mums who saw how difficult it was for our own children to do distance learning with shared computers in our homes and worked out that it was nigh on impossible for other people.

“So this was about trying to ensure that children had access to education.

“What was so good with the model that we had with the first distribution was that we were completely at arm’s length, we didn’t know who was getting the computers, but we knew that they were going to the right children and those children were getting the right back up from the school.”

She added that using refurbished machines was also better for the environment, with fewer old devices being thrown away unnecessarily.

Ms Lumsden currently has 20 completely refurbished computers being stored at her home, with further devices also awaiting refurbishment.

She said: “We’ve had amazing support locally, from businesses and the community.

“We’ve got a Facebook page and the response has been amazing, it’s just such a shame the council felt they had to take this decision.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Scots parents 'confident' schools are safe for pupils

Head of Education and Children’s Services for Fife Council, Angela Logue, said: “All offers of support with equipment are very welcome and we thank all those who are trying to help.

“While we cannot directly accept donations of refurbished devices due to the licensing requirements, electrical testing and support required for the upkeep of these devices, we can route the offer through our schools to parents and carers who might want to take advantage of these offers and pass on details.”