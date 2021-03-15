THE right to protest is the “cornerstone” of British democracy, Priti Patel has insisted, but she made clear that large gatherings, like the vigil for Sarah Everard, should not take place while the pandemic posed a lethal threat.

Ahead of Boris Johnson chairing a meeting of the UK Government’s crime taskforce ltonight to consider what more could be done to protect women and girls from violence, the Home Secretary in a Commons statement urged people not to attend large gatherings or protests so long as the Covid restrictions were in place.

“The right to protest is the cornerstone of our democracy but the Government’s duty remains to prevent more lives being lost during this pandemic,” she declared.

As Ms Patel spoke, hundreds of people again gathered in London's Parliament Square to pay tribute to Ms Everard, who went missing while walking home on March 3.

She was last seen in public in Clapham and earlier today more people visited the Common to lay flowers and pay respect to the 33-year-old marketing executive.

Metropolitan police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with kidnapping and murdering her. He is due at the Old Bailey tomorrow.

In the Commons, Ms Patel spoke of her “heartache” at Ms Everard’s death and revealed she too had felt unsafe as a woman.

“Too many of us have walked home from school or work alone, only to hear footsteps uncomfortably close behind us. Too many of us have pretended to be on the phone to a friend to scare someone off. Too many of us have clutched our keys in our fists in case we need to defend ourselves. And that is not OK. Women and girls must feel safe whilst walking our streets.”

Theresa May, the former Prime Minister, insisted young men and boys must be taught about respect for women and what was acceptable in a relationship.

She warned legislation on its own was not enough to eradicate violence against women and girls but a change in attitudes was required.

Ms Patel agreed, saying how it was the “cultural and the behavioural aspects that must be changed”.

The Home Secretary also faced demands to introduce tougher sentences for people convicted of sexual assaults and rapes and she pledged to look at “all measures”.

Labour’s Yvette Cooper, who chairs the Commons Home Affairs Committee, suggested repeat perpetrators of abuse and stalking should be registered to prevent them moving from one victim to another without anyone keeping track of their actions.

Earlier, the PM insisted he still had confidence in Cressida Dick, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, who has faced calls to resign following the clashes between police and women attending Saturday’s vigil on Clapham Common.

“Yes I do,” declared Mr Johnson. “The police do have a very, very difficult job. But there’s no question the scenes we saw were very distressing and so it is right Tom Winsor, the Inspector of Constabulary, should do a full report into it.”

The PM said society and the Government needed to ensure women’s complaints about violence were properly heard.

He stressed: “The fundamental issue we have to address as a country, and as a society and as a Government, is…women, in particular, must feel when they make serious complaints about violence, about assault, that they are properly heard. We are going to make sure that happens.”

Calls for Dame Cressida to resign were led by Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, while Women’s Equality Party co-founder Catherine Mayer said her position was “untenable”.

But the Met chief refused to resign, stressing how what had happened to Ms Everard had made her “more determined, not less” to lead Scotland Yard.

A YouGov poll of 5,168 adults indicated 47% backed the Met chief to remain in post with 23% calling for her to go.

It comes as landmark legislation was brought before the Commons that would give police greater powers to crack down on disruptive protests.

Labour said it would vote against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill because it contained “poorly thought-out measures to impose disproportionate controls on free expression”.

Sir Keir Starmer said the legislation did not include anything “meaningful” on protecting women and girls.

“We have got a 300-page Bill coming before Parliament with 176 clauses of 20 schedules. It says lots of things about statues and almost nothing about protecting women and girls, and particularly dealing with violence against women and girls.”

But Ms Patel pointed out Labour’s stance meant the Opposition would be voting “against measures to support victims of violent crimes, including young women and girls”.