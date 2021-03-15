Police are investigating reports of “potential gatherings” at an evangelical church in North Lanarkshire.
Officers have been in talks with Hope United Church in Motherwell, which was reported by a local MSP.
BBC Scotland reports the church has broadcast services with members gathering with little social distancing, with parishioners seen with no face coverings during the communal get-togethers.
Communal services and private prayer are currently banned across mainland Scotland, although restrictions are due to be relaxed later this month.
Clare Adamson, who said she reported the church to police, told BBC Scotland: “While the Hope Church are entitled to their own beliefs, they are not entitled to break the law.
“Any activity like this could be to the detriment of the whole community if Covid is reseeded.
“We are looking forward to a more normal time but this behaviour that could seed the virus in the community again is to be condemned.”
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were aware of reports relating to potential gatherings at a church in the Motherwell area.
“Inquiries into the reports are ongoing and officers are engaging with representatives of the church.”
