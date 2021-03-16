NICOLA Sturgeon is to give further details on the easing of lockdown measures in Scotland.

The First Minister is to address Holyrood on Tuesday with details of how and when restrictions could be lifted across Scotland.

What has Nicola Sturgeon said about the easing of lockdown?





Speaking on Monday, she said: “I will seek to set out some details of what changes we hope to be able to make in early April – hopefully around April 5 – and then what further easing we might expect to see in late April, and then mid-May, and in much less detail beyond that.

“We cannot provide certainty on everything at this stage, particularly the further into the future we try to look, but we will try to provide as much clarity now as possible.

She added the statement will “hopefully help you understand when you can expect to see some of the key early milestones in our route back to normality”.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called for the “full plan” to be published.

He said at his conference speech: “We expect a roadmap that tells everyone to get ready – because we’re getting our normal lives back.

“The Scottish people expect to be treated as adults, and honestly told – here’s what to expect. They know that dates aren’t chiselled in stone.”

When is Nicola Sturgeon's update and where can I watch it?





The First Minister will address the Scottish Parliament around 2.15pm.

Coverage will be screened live on the Scottish Parliament's online TV channel.

It will also be broadcast live on BBC Scotland.

What can I expect from Nicola Sturgeon's update?





Her statement is expected to cover measures for the retail and hospitality industries.

These details are thought to include the re-opening of shopping, outdoor and subsequently indoor hospitality, and further relaxations to the rules about meeting up with other households.

So far in Scotland children in primaries four to seven have returned to school to join their younger classmates who went back on February 22.

More secondary school pupils also returned to classrooms part-time from Monday.

Currently, up to four people from two households are allowed to meet outdoors in Scotland, as measures on gatherings were relaxed on March 12.

For children aged between 12 and 17, outdoor meetings are also limited to four people, but can be from up to four households.

Communal worship in Scotland will restart from March 26, with the limit for services rising from 20 people to 50.

The stay-at-home order is expected to be lifted from April 5 under the phased plan.