The Scottish Greens have urged Scotland to "vote for the country it wants" as it claims to be the only party which can deliver a “fair and green recovery” after the pandemic.
Lead candidates across Scotland will reveal the party’s slogan for the election on Tuesday morning, with co-leader Patrick Harvie and parliamentary co-leader Alison Johnstone MSP attending a press event on Calton Hill in Edinburgh.
The Scottish Greens are to campaign on their record of delivering change over the last five years and with a detailed vision for Scotland’s future.
Speaking ahead of the launch, co-leader Lorna Slater said: “Only the Scottish Greens have the solutions for a fair and green recovery from this pandemic which leaves no-one behind.
“From fairer income taxes, free bus travel for young people and a public sector pay rise, we’ve shown in the last five years that Green votes make a difference.
“But our future is at stake. With global science showing we have only nine years left before the climate breakdown becomes irreversible, the Scottish Greens are the only party contesting this election with the practical solutions to address the climate emergency with the urgency it requires.
“Our manifesto will build on the detailed plans in our Scottish Green New Deal to invest in renewable energy, public transport, warm homes and protecting nature, creating tens of thousands of new well-paid jobs and rebuilding the public sector to address the urgent challenges that face our country.
“At this election Scotland has an opportunity to vote for the country it wants, leading Europe in renewable energy and driving down emissions. That’s why the time to vote Scottish Green is now.”
The Holyrood elections are due to take place in May.
