Swallows And Amazons by Arthur Ransome (Vintage, £7.99)

Published in 1930 and written by a former journalist on the Manchester Guardian, this is the lake novel par excellence and one of the best children’s book’s of the 20th century. Set in the Lake District, it follows the exploits of two groups of children: the neat and tidy Walkers, whose boat is called Swallow, and the rather more feral Blackett girls, Nancy and Peggy, who terrorise the lake and surrounds in their dinghy Amazon and fancy themselves as piratical adventurers. Initially rivals, the children soon become firm friends. Ransome’s lake is a fictionalised version of Windermere but the setting is also recognisable as Coniston. Wild Cat Island, where much of the action takes place, is based on either Peel Island (Coniston) or Blake Holme (Windermere), depending on your preference. For the record, Ransome wrote the book after spending a summer with Anglo-Syrian friends of his, the Altounyans, who were staying at Lanehead on the shore of Coniston, and very near Peel Island.