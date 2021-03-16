THE Scottish Greens have blamed a "very minor administrative error" after being fined £200 by the Electoral Commission.

The party was fined for "failure to deliver accurate campaign spending return" for the 2019 UK general election.

The Electoral Commission said the fine is due for payment by April 2.

It came as the Greens launched their Holyrood election campaign on Calton Hill in Edinburgh.

Co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “I haven’t seen the detail of that yet, but I’m told it’s a very minor administrative matter.

“It’s a extremely small penalty. Most political parties endure these things from time to time.

“I’m actually really glad that the electoral commission are there to keep us all on our toes and make sure that our democracy is conducted to the high standard that it needs to be.”

He added: “It does seem to be a very simple administrative mistake that’s happened.”

It came as the Greens unveiled a new slogan urging Scots to "Vote like our future depends on it" ahead of the Holyrood election on May 6.

Mr Harvie said: “Our future is at stake at this election.

"Climate science gives us just nine years to reverse climate breakdown, and the pandemic has shown up the gaps in our economy that allow too many people to fall into poverty.

“The Scottish Greens have worked constructively during the COVID crisis to make sure our frontline workers are tested regularly, to bring about a ban on evictions over winter and make sure our schools are safe.

“But as we build back from this crisis and address the looming climate emergency, we need a recovery that creates jobs and tackles Scotland’s climate emissions.

"We need investment in low carbon industries like windfarms, trains and warm homes.

"Only the Scottish Greens offer the solutions to act now, which is why we are asking people to vote like our future depends on it on May 6.”