One of Scotland's best-loved zoos is appealing to the public to help it recover from months of closure during the pandmic lockdown.

Edinburgh Zoo has launched a crowdfunder where people can make a donation in exchange for a wide range of experiences and gifts - including membership, adoptions, virtual tours and the chance to feeding its giraffes.

Every month the Zoo has to spend £60,000 to feed its animals, which include penguins, tigers, chimpanzees and lizards - and all funds raised will go towards this bill.

The fundraising effort has been launched with £50,000 donation from Eco-brand The Cheeky Panda, which makes sustainable products made from fast-growing bamboo.

Edinburgh Zoo's penguins

David Field, Royal Zoological Society of Scotland chief executive, said, “Closing our parks due to the pandemic has cost our charity more than £2 million. With a food bill of £60,000 a month, every donation, will help feed our amazing animals and give them the very best of care.

“Recently we launched a prize draw for a behind the scenes visit to the zoo which raised more than £70,000, with the winner being announced this week.

“Now we have opened Edinburgh Zoo again, we want to help people get close to nature once more and enjoy incredible experiences and rewards."

Mr Field added: “Crowdfunder choices include memberships, mystery animal magic moments and being among the first to feed our giraffes. Companies can also get involved through virtual tours for their staff and by sponsoring animal enclosures.

“We would like to pay a special thanks to The Cheeky Panda, who have helped us launch our Crowdfunder with a very generous donation of £50,000.”

Chris Forbes, The Cheeky Panda founder, said, “We are proud to be supporting Edinburgh Zoo because we love big, bamboo-munching, black and white bears and we both share a passion for conservation. “

“We want to work with this special zoo to raise awareness of the need to protect wildlife worldwide and create a more sustainable planet for future generations.”

The crowdfunder can be found at crowdfunder.co.uk/edinburghzoo.