A COUPLE of years ago I made an approach to see if Che Adams would be interested in joining up with the Scotland squad and representing the country.

At that time, he didn’t feel it was right for him to commit to Scotland and he still had aspirations of going on to play for England.

That situation has clearly changed over time, though, and Steve Clarke has now named Adams in the squad for the World Cup qualifiers with Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands later this month.

Che was initially flagged up to me because he was at Birmingham City and someone told me that he had Scottish connections. That was music to my ears and I looked into it.

He was a good young kid, he was very energetic, very strong, had a bit of pace and he was doing well at Birmingham at that time so he was one we were keen to bring into the squad.

I spoke to his agent and around that time he was looking at a move to a bigger club in the Premier League and there was a lot of talk around him.

I made the case that he could get into the Scotland team but Che wanted to wait and he still harboured dreams of playing for England.

I did say that there was a lot of players ahead of him in terms of the England setup and I thought that if he came to Scotland while he was still with Birmingham that would enhance his value.

His agent was very helpful, but it just wasn’t to be. But we certainly tried to get him in and I am pleased that Steve has now been able to bring him on board.

I didn’t speak to Che directly but I spoke to his agent and it was clear that he didn’t want to commit to Scotland at that time.

But I had a conversation with Stevie last year and his name came up again while we were talking about other players.

We were talking about a goalie and I mentioned I had tried for Che Adams previously and that we couldn’t get him to commit to Scotland at that stage.

It is obviously one that Stevie has pursued over time. He has got his man and now he will have a Premier League player in the squad and he is someone who I believe can make a real impact for Scotland over the next few years.

As I said, he is strong, he is quick and he is definitely a handful for defenders. He has seven goals for Southampton this season and he is playing at a high level week in, week out.

It isn’t the first time that we have seen this situation where players have a decision to make over which country to represent.

There have been players that have turned out for Scotland or Ireland that might have had dreams of playing for England, so it is not a unique situation that we are in.

If Che is up for it, I think it could be a great move for Steve and for Scotland. He and the Tartan Army both want the same thing at the end of the day and that is a winning team on the park.

These games with Austria, Israel and the Faroes are a real chance for Che to come in and make an impact and if all goes well he could find himself in the squad for the Euros this summer.

The Scottish national team is in a great place at the moment. He is coming into a very good, competitive and confident squad and a group that is on the up and will be looking to add to that confidence heading into the finals.

He will be welcomed into that group and he now has a chance to stake his claim, just like Lyndon Dykes did during the last campaign when he was brought on board.

He did a good job during those games, he was just what Scotland needed at that time and he played his part in helping us qualify for the Championships.

But that centre-forward position is still up for grabs and Che is now coming in to compete with the other boys and look to make that jersey his own. That can only be good for Scotland.

The other strikers in the squad are Ryan Fraser, Oli McBurnie and Kevin Nisbet and each one of them will be determined to make the impression to secure that starting spot.

Of course you want your striker to be a focal point and to be an important part of the team in terms of the overall play, but you need him to score goals first and foremost.

Steven Fletcher had a spell performing that role and he was outstanding at times. The nous of him was there for everyone to see, with the players behind him working off him, and he had real centre-forward prowess.

We have seen what Leigh Griffiths can do in the past and others have had their shot at trying to become that man main through the middle and the goal hero that the Tartan Army are desperate for.

Hopefully one of the strikers in this squad can stake their claim and show that they are in good form heading into the Euros this summer. That would be the perfect time to make an impression for Scotland.

Before that, of course, we have these three games that are certainly important in their own right.

But they are key to building momentum again going into the Euros and Steve will be looking at that nucleus of a team and a core of a squad in place rather than chopping and changing at this stage.

I had to do that at times during my tenure and it is very frustrating as a manager. That is what Stevie will want to avoid and everyone in the squad will be bursting a gut to impress knowing what is at stake right now.

Every one of them will want to be involved at the Euros and these three fixtures are a chance for some to play their way into the squad or into the team this summer.