Nicola Sturgeon yesterday outlined a range of indicative lockdown changes between now and the summer.

From the re-opening of the pubs and restaurants to potential dates for meeting others indoors, the First Minister provided what she described as a “significant degree of clarity” as Scotland hopes to move out of lockdown.

And while it is “difficult” to give quite as much detail beyond mid-May, she told MSPs about some potential early-stage plans for the summer – including the ability to hug our loved ones.

Ms Sturgeon told the Scottish Parliament that “our hope and ambition” is that from early June, all of Scotland will move to Level 1.

“And then by the end of June, we hope that all of Scotland will move to at least level 0.”

She said that “increasing expectation” that the vaccination progress, combined with the test and protect system, could allow us to keep the virus under greater control.

The First Minister added: “And that this will allow us to enjoy many of the things that we took for granted before the pandemic – for example, normal family gatherings where we can hug our loved ones, sporting events, gigs and nightclubs.”

She later continued: “I know I will not be the only one now looking forward - with a real sense of hope - to hugging my family this summer.

“As we move into the summer an even greater degree of normality - hopefully something much closer to actual normality, with the ability to hug those we love - will become possible. All of that should fill us with optimism.”

The First Minister said that “to set a precise date for all of that right now would involve plucking it out of thin air”.

However, she added “over the coming weeks - as more and more adults are vaccinated - it will be possible to set a firmer date by which many of these normal things will be possible.

“And I am optimistic that this date will be over the summer.”

Here are the key dates announced to parliament:

– From March 26:

Communal worship can take place in a place of worship, up to a maximum congregation of 50 people.

– From April 2:

The “stay at home” order will change to “stay local”, allowing for travel within a local authority area for non-essential purposes.

– From April 5:

Hairdressers and barbers can reopen, but only for pre-booked appointments.

Click and collect shopping is permitted once again.

More university and college students can return for in-person teaching.

Outdoor contact sports for 12-17-year olds may resume.

– From the week beginning April 12:

All pupils will return to school full time.

– From April 26:

Travel within mainland Scotland is allowed.

Up to six people from three households can meet outdoors, while six under-17s can meet people from up to six different households.

Up to four people from two houesholds can socialise indoors in a public place, such as a cafe or restaurant.

Hospitality venues like cafes, pubs and restaurants can open until 8pm indoors – but without alcohol – and 10pm outdoors where alcohol is allowed to be consumed.

Gyms can open for individual exercise.

Tourist accommodation can open with restrictions in place.

Driving lessons and tests can resume.

Funerals and weddings including post-funeral events and receptions can take place with up to 50 people, but no alcohol may be served.

Indoor attractions and public buildings such as galleries, museums and libraries can open.

UK-wide travel may be allowed either from April 26 or “as soon as possible thereafter”, Ms Sturgeon said, with confirmation due to be announced earlier in the month.

– From May 17:

Up to four people from two households can socialise indoors.

Hospitality venues can open and sell alcohol indoors until 10.30pm or outdoors until 10pm.

Outdoor adult contact sport and indoor group exercise can restart.

Cinemas, amusement arcades, and bingo halls can open.

Small-scale outdoor and indoor events can resume subject to capacity constraints.

Face-to-face support services (where not possible to deliver remotely) can resume.

Universities and colleges can return to a more blended model of learning. Non-professional performance arts can resume outdoors.

Communal worship can open, subject to capacity constraints.

– From early June:

Up to six people from up to three households can socialise indoors in a home or public place.

Up to eight people from three households – or eight households for under 17s -may socialise outdoors.

Hospitality can remain open until 11pm.

Attendance at events can increase, subject to capacity constraints.

Indoor non-contact sport can take place.

Numbers of guests at weddings, funerals and in places of worship may be able to increase.