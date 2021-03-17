Patsy Palmer shut down her Good Morning Britain interview after being offended by her billing as “addict to wellness guru”.

The former EastEnders actress, 48, sat down for the virtual interview, from her home in Malibu, cradling her dog on her lap.

But when she read the strapline she told hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard she would be doing “a Piers Morgan”.

Reid began the interview by asking Palmer about living in the US, saying: “I wonder if you do get more privacy over there?”

The star replied “Yeah, I think you do” before saying: “You know what, actually, I don’t even want to do this interview because I don’t even want to look at what it says at the bottom of that screen.

“So, I’m just going to switch off and do a real Piers Morgan and just say, ‘It’s not OK to have ‘from addict to wellness guru’ on the bottom of the screen.”

The addiction issues “were talked about by me many, many years ago and it’s over”, she said before shutting her laptop.

The TV hosts apologised to Palmer, who took part in ITV show The Masked Singer, with Shephard saying: “I’m so sorry about that Patsy, huge apologies.

“It wasn’t our intention to upset you.”

Piers Morgan quit Good Morning Britain (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Reid added: “I had no idea that was on the screen.

“Well that’s a terrible shame.

“Our apologies to Patsy.

“She’s entitled not to do the interview and we carry on.”

Shephard told viewers later: “Our intention was never to upset Patsy Palmer.

“We were very keen to talk to her… She has talked in the past, in her book, particularly about her addiction, her stint in rehab…and now she has a wellness brand…

“It was the journey she has been on… that’s what we mistakenly misread….

“We do apologise to Patsy and clearly she was very upset by that and that is certainly not how we like to do things.”

Actress Patsy Palmer has "done a real Piers Morgan" and ended an interview with Good Morning Britain early after the show labelled her as an 'addict to wellness guru'.



Watch talkRADIO live ► https://t.co/38QrdgGEXV@patsypalmerx | @piersmorgan | #GMB pic.twitter.com/yuIRSwWnUu — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) March 17, 2021

And Reid said: “It’s everybody’s right not to be on this programme if they don’t want to be, as we know.”

Morgan walking off the set of Good Morning Britain earlier this month after a heated discussion with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He later left his position as co-host of the ITV show, after saying he did not believe the duchess’s remarks in the interview with Oprah Winfrey.