A NEW poll has found 57 per cent of Scots would vote to "remain" in the UK if a referendum was held tomorrow.

The poll, which was commissioned by pro-UK campaign group Scotland in Union, asked respondents: “Should Scotland remain part of the United Kingdom or leave the United Kingdom?"

It found 57% of people said they would vote to remain, with 43% opting to leave, once 'don't knows' are excluded.

If 'don't knows' are included, 49% would vote to remain and 37% to leave.

The SNP said voters would "see right through this desperate attempt to rig the question", which is normally asked on the same Yes or No basis as in 2014.

The issue of a second referendum is set to loom large during the Holyrood election on May 6.

The SNP and Greens both say a pro-independence majority would provide a mandate to push for another vote.

The latest poll was carried out by Survation between March 9 and 12 and was based on 1,011 respondents aged over 16.

It also revealed that most Scots think recovery from Covid is the most important issue facing the country today.

In contrast, only 8% said independence is one of the top three issues facing Scotland.

Asked to choose up to three of the most important issues currently facing Scotland, 53% selected ‘Covid-19 recovery’, 48% ‘NHS and social care’ and 46% ‘economy and jobs’ – with just 8% choosing ‘constitutional affairs and independence’.

Scotland In Union chief executive Pamela Nash said: “This poll shows that a majority of people in Scotland want to remain part of the UK.

“This confirms the recent trend in polls, with the successful UK vaccination programme and UK-wide support for jobs and businesses reminding us that we are stronger together.

“The SNP should stop prioritising division ahead of the issues that really matter to people.

“A staggering 92% of Scots do not think that independence is one of the top three issues facing Scotland.

“The SNP should focus on what really matters to people – Covid recovery, NHS and social care, and jobs. Instead it has chosen to use parliamentary time to debate separation, which shows how out of touch the nationalists are.

“The SNP’s negative vision to divide Scotland is being rejected and the people of Scotland want politicians to bring our country together and build a successful future for everyone.”

SNP depute leader Keith Brown said: "This election comes down to a stark choice – who should decide the country’s future, and lead our recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. Should it be the people of Scotland or Boris Johnson?

"Voters will see right through this desperate attempt to rig the question in a deliberate bid to confuse independence with Brexit.

"If the people of Scotland back a referendum at the coming election then that is what will happen - inventing fresh barriers to put in the way of voters getting a say simply will not stand.

"Scotland's future must be firmly in Scotland's hands - not Boris Johnson's."