IT is more than 10 years now since the journalist Melanie Reid was paralysed from the shoulders down after falling off a horse and breaking her neck. Suddenly, after four decades in a working body, things had irrevocably changed. And not just for her. For everyone else she met in Glasgow’s spinal unit after her accident.

In A Life Less Vertical on Radio 4 on Monday morning she went in search of the people she shared that ward with; the lawyer who had suffered a spinal stroke, the 15-year-old girl in a wheelchair who had done so much to comfort her, the young woman who grew up to be Britain’s fastest ever female wheelchair racer.