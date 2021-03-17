Lothian Buses has cancelled all journeys across Edinburgh after 7.30pm tonight as a result of escalating incidents of antisocial behaviour - including the throwing of stones, rocks and bricks.

The bus operator say they have taken the decision in order to prioritise the safety and wellbeing of their drivers and customers, which is "at risk."

This applies to evening services only – NightBus services are expected to operate as normal.

A statement from Lothian buses read: "All journeys across Edinburgh which are due to depart terminal points after 19.30hrs will not operate tonight as a result of escalating incidents of antisocial behaviour which are putting the safety and wellbeing of our drivers and customers at risk.

READ MORE: 'Appalling': 18 people charged after spate of attacks on buses put drivers and passengers at risk

"This applies to evening services only – NightBus services are expected to operate as normal.

"We understand that we provide a critical service for key workers and those for whom travel is essential which makes this decision even more regrettable, and so we apologise to those who will be inconvenienced as a result.

"Our advisers will be available on social media outwith our normal 9am-5pm working hours to assist those this evening who may be affected by this change where possible.

"We’d like to thank Police Scotland for their assistance, and our colleagues and customers for their continued support.

"We understand that we provide a critical service for key workers and those for whom travel is essential which makes this decision even more regrettable, and so we apologise to those who will be inconvenienced as a result."

It went on: "Our advisers will be available on social media outwith our normal 9am-5pm working hours to assist those this evening who may be affected by this change where possible.

"We’d like to thank Police Scotland for their assistance, and our colleagues and customers for their continued support."

Some have expressed concern that key workers including those who work for the NHS will be the ones to pay the price and find themselves struggling to get home after work.

One person said: "I get why you are doing this but I feel more notice should have been given.

"What about NHS staff working a 12 hour shift that don’t finish till 8pm tonight? Many will not have time to see this on social media.

"Given that people are not meant to car share they may not be able to get lifts home."

Another added: "Absolutely agree with this, just a shame the actions of the minority will affect others who really need it."

Lothian buses has apologised to those the service cancellation will inconvenience, acknowledging how "critical" the service is for key workers.