The Scottish Government has launched a new scheme allowing some people to get the vaccine earlier than planned.

Announced last Friday, the new vaccination campaign means unpaid carers who have not yet been offered the jab can register themselves for an appointment.

It meant that from Monday, unpaid carers aged between 16 and 64 who provide face-to-face care for a family member or friend can sign up to get an earlier jab.

Carers who receive relevant benefits (Carer’s Allowance, Young Carer Grant or Child Winter Heating Payment) will be in our system and will receive a letter with details of their appointment.

But all unpaid carers are being encouraged to self-register - when they do, they will be advised if they are already scheduled for an appointment so there is no duplication.

How to apply:

Self-registration can be done online here or via the Vaccination Helpline on 0800 030 8013.

What has the Scottish Government said?

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “The support provided by unpaid carers is hugely valuable. I know they are under greater pressure than usual as a result of the pandemic, and we owe them our sincere thanks for the important work they do.

“Our vaccination programme follows the priority list set out by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) with unpaid carers included within Group 6.

“We have already written to many unpaid carers identified through Social Security data and GPs and we are launching a system which will ensure every carer who is eligible for an appointment can register for one."

She added: “It is crucial that all unpaid carers are offered a vaccination so they are protected whilst they care for others.

“We will be launching an extensive marketing campaign to make sure all unpaid carers know about this opportunity and understand how to book an appointment. All those who have access to the internet are encouraged to use the online service but those who don’t can, of course, call the Vaccination Helpline on 0800 030 8013.

“We continue to urge all those eligible to take up the offer of a vaccination. The vaccination programme is one of three key ways we are working to beat this virus, along with our expanded testing programme to identify cases and break chains of transmission and the important lockdown restrictions everyone in Scotland must follow. All these measures work to greatest effect when they work together.”

